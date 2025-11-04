Auction of New 2026 Sea Ray 320 Sundancer Yacht

New Sea Ray Auction New 2026 Sea Ray 320 Sundancer Auction

With an MSRP of $619,300, the Auction has a Minimum Bid of Only $415,000

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yachting enthusiasts should take note of an upcoming auction this month. A brand new 2026 Sea Ray 320 Sundancer will be offered with a minimum bid substantially below the MSRP. The sporty yacht comes loaded with options and features, includes a full standard warranty, and is being marketed by Palm Beach based G3 Auctions. The auction is open to registered bidders only, and the yacht can be transported anywhere in the world.Powered by upgraded twin 400 horsepower Mercury V-10 outboards, this Sea Ray will provide plenty of thrill. An extended sunshade, coupe enclosure, air conditioning, generator, and LED lighting package highlight the major options. The Sea Ray Sundancer 320 maximizes the use of onboard space in three entertainment zones: a robust lounge area, an open cockpit with convertible seating and an expansive cabin. With accommodations for 4, this cruising yacht is ideal for day trips or overnight stays. The yacht can be seen by appointment. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

