55-Foot Performance Gunboat Yacht to be Auctioned by G3

Gunboat 55 at Auction Luxury Sailing Yacht Starship Auction

STARSHIP, a 2017 Gunboat 55 (Croswait 57) Located in South Carolina Has a Minimum Bid of Only $600,000.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 20th, Palm Beach based G3 Auctions will offer the performance catamaran STARSHIP, located in Charleston, South Carolina, at a 24-hour auction. Sailing enthusiasts will have the chance to bid on the tastefully upgraded yacht, once listed for $1,500,000. G3 is working in cooperation with Charleston yacht broker Greg Williamson of Ashley Yachts.STARSHIP was commissioned with ease-of-use, safety in mind, and a focus on owner-operability. While, the yacht ticks off the miles in style and comfort, her systems and sail plan were designed to provide sprightly cruising. Her long waterline along with a modest beam result in high stability while underway, no matter the conditions. STARSHIP’s centerboards offer a minimum draft of 3'8", allowing entry into the most depth-challenged destinations, and her maximum draft of 9'2" provide stellar upwind performance. STARSHIP features brand new North Sails, a full galley, spacious staterooms, new electric heads, and Yanmar diesel engines. She can be seen by appointment. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to purchase a super high quality yacht at an unbelievable price. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

