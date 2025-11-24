NO MORE AND CPI HOST GLOBAL LIVESTREAM TO MARK INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ELIMINATION OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

EVAW Day Event to Raise Awareness and Funds in the Wake of Cuts to Critical Services for Survivors of Abuse

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, November 25th, NO MORE and the Centre for Public Impact (CPI) are hosting a special, five-hour global livestream to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (EVAW Day). In honor of the Epstein victims and all women worldwide who experience domestic and sexual violence, the EVAW Day event will unite people from across the world to inspire, mobilize and create action to help save lives and prevent abuse. According to a new, landmark report from the World Health Organization and UN partners, in the last 12 months alone, 316 million women were subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner.The global livestream will also serve as a benefit for the newly created EVAW Day Relief Fund , which will provide grants to community nonprofit organizations hardest hit by recent government funding cuts. These charities are the lifeline for victims of abuse, providing housing, legal counseling, mental health care, and other critical services. Yet, in a recent NO MORE survey, 80% of U.S. organizations said that their ability to deliver services has been impacted by funding restrictions and reductions. During the livestream, viewers will be asked to donate $1 or more to help make a difference.Starting at 3pm GMT/10am ET, the livestream will include insightful panels, interviews, live performances and personal messages that offer hope and inspiration for victims of violence and highlight promising efforts being made worldwide to end violence against women.The powerful lineup of speakers includes:● Jess Asato, Member of UK Parliament● Tania Bryer OBE, Broadcaster, CNBC● Sen. Manka Dhingra, Deputy Majority Leader, Washington State Senate● Rosie Hidalgo, Co-Director, MOSAIC Initiative at the Battered Women's Justice Project● Tara Hopkins, Director of Public Policy, Instagram● Dame Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England & Wales● Jahméne, singer/songwriter, The X Factor former contestant● Alex Davies-Jones, UK Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls● Suzie Miller, award-winning playwright, Prima Facie● Molly Smith Metzler, creator/showrunner of the Netflix limited series Maid● Dr. Mildred Muhammad, D. Hum, survivor, advocate, ex-wife of convicted DC sniper● Maria Mercedes Ortiz, Senator of the Hermanas Mirabel province, Honduras● Colin Salmon, actor, EastEnders● The Rt Hon Baroness Patricia Scotland KC● Anna Sinfield, Journalist and Host of “The Girlfriends” Podcast● Cecilia Suárez, Actress & UN Global Advocate for the Spotlight Initiative● June Sugiyama, Director, The Vodafone Americas Foundation● Mandy Thomas, author, artist, photographer, poet and a justice advocate● Nina Wadia, actor, EastEndersThe EVAW Day livestream kicks off the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Following the live broadcast, the full program and clips will be shared throughout the 16 Days to continue to engage audiences in critical efforts to address this global human rights issue.The global livestream is available on nomore.org; YouTube and NO MORE’s and CPI’s social channels. More information on the EVAW Day Relief Fund is available at nomore.org/ReliefFund.About NO MORE:The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. For more information, please visit https://nomore.org/ About Centre for Public Impact:At the Centre for Public Impact, we have an emerging vision to reimagine government so that it works for everyone. A global not-for-profit organization founded by the Boston Consulting Group, we serve as a learning partner for governments, public servants and the diverse network of changemakers who are leading the charge to reimagine government. We work with them to hold space to collectively make sense of the complex challenges we face and drive meaningful change through learning and experimentation.

