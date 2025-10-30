The NO MORE Foundation Launches the Corporate Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Founding Members Match Group, the NFL, Uber, and Vodafone Americas Foundation Use the Power of the Private Sector to Fuel Change

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NO MORE Foundation today announced the launch of the Corporate Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, a private sector alliance committed to building and maintaining safe, supportive workplaces and communities. The Network provides a forum and platform for leading companies to get access to the latest policies, guidelines and research; share best practices, challenges, and resources; and take part in collective actions to increase awareness, support survivors and help prevent all forms of abuse.Founding Corporate Network members Match Group, the NFL, Uber, and Vodafone Americas Foundation are kick-starting this critical initiative, which will include a special online hub of information and resources, quarterly meetings, opportunities to join campaigns, programs, and special events, and more. The companies will work separately and together to address the epidemic of domestic and sexual violence that impacts 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men worldwide.“To truly stop and prevent the domestic and sexual abuse that impacts 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men worldwide, we need all sectors – government, NGOs and corporations in every industry – to come together,” said Pamela Zaballa, NO MORE’s Global CEO. “Through the Corporate Network, we’re mobilizing more companies to be part of the solution for their employees and consumers, and use their platforms and products to help raise awareness and drive systemic change.”The Corporate Network’s new online hub goes live today for all member companies. The hub will offer an evolving suite of tools, research, and guidance for companies to address domestic and sexual violence, support affected individuals, and engage with their communities.NO MORE invites businesses of all sizes and industries to join the Corporate Network at no cost and be part of this movement.More information on NO MORE’s offerings for private sector companies can be found at www.nomore.org About The NO MORE Foundation: The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence.

