First Global Summit on Economic Abuse to Unite Charity and Business Leaders Online to Protect Survivors

Summit to be opened by Spice Girl and international charity campaigner 'Mel B' Melanie Brown MBE and include a wide range of expert participants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the 1.4 billion women living in counties with no legal recognition or protection for economic abuse, the International Coalition Against Domestic Abuse and NO MORE have partnered to host the inaugural Global Summit on Economic Abuse. The Summit, which will be held on the 18th November 2025, will bring together changemakers from around the world - specialist NGOs, financial institutions, debt and money advice services, advocates, researchers, survivors, lawyers, practitioners, and policymakers - for a powerful day of action and insight. The conference will explore what can be done at both the systemic and social levels to support those experiencing domestic abuse and to prevent economic abuse from happening.Economic abuse is present in 99% percent of domestic abuse cases**. Abusers use tactics like closely regulating their partner’s spending, taking their earnings, preventing them from working, accumulating debt in their name, and more. Victims often have trouble leaving the relationship due to the lack of financial resources or the fear of being unable to support themselves and their families. Survivors of economic abuse often face debt, poor credit and lasting financial instability, and one in ten ends up homeless.Hosted online for global accessibility and generously sponsored by Commonwealth Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, and Norton Rose Fulbright, the Summit will highlight best practice responses, including cross-sector collaborations aimed at addressing one of the most pervasive yet often overlooked forms of abuse.Spice Girl and international charity campaigner 'Mel B' Melanie Brown MBE will make introductory remarks. The wide range of speakers includes: Dame Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales; Kalliopi Mingeirou, Chief of the Ending Violence against Women Section, UN Women; Micaela Cronin, Australia’s inaugural Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner; Sonya Passi, Founder and CEO, FreeFrom; Ryan Burke, Global Lead of the Empower Finance initiative, World Bank Group; and Kirsty Leivers, Global Head of Culture, Inclusion and Diversity, AXA.Campaigner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown MBE said: “Economic abuse is often ignored, it doesn’t leave bruises and can be hard to prove. However, it is one of the main reasons many survivors return to their abuser, and that is why this summit is so important.”Nicola Sharp-Jeffs, co-founder of the International Coalition Against Economic Abuse, said: “For too long, economic abuse has gone unseen. This global Summit - the first of its kind - shines a light on economic abuse and brings together stakeholders from across the world determined to end it."Pamela Zaballa, Chief Executive of NO MORE, said: “Economic abuse is one of the most overlooked forms of abuse, but it leaves devastating and lasting impacts on victims, their families, and their communities. By sharing insights, resources, best practices, and prevention tools, we can educate, engage, and unite the global community to take meaningful steps toward ending economic abuse.”Registration for the online conference is free at this link * Global and Regional Trends in Women’s Legal Protection Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Harassment, 2018.**National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV)Notes to editors:The International Coalition Against Economic Abuse: The International Coalition Against Economic Abuse (ICAEA) is a global movement of organisations and individuals committed to ending economic abuse. The organisation raises awareness of economic abuse; connects stakeholders and co-ordinates collective efforts; and shares practice, learning, research and evidence about economic abuse. As part of its global mission, ICAEA actively contributes to the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Secretariat for the Coalition is hosted by the Centre for Women’s Economic Safety in Australia. It coordinates the activity set by the Steering Committee.The NO MORE Foundation: The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.