Turning the tide with Indonesia’s ocean economy

Discover how Indonesia’s ocean economy can supercharge climate action and sustainable economic growth.

This webinar explores the powerful link between climate ambition and the blue economy, with insights into governance, finance and regional collaboration. Join us to learn how to turn potential into progress in Indonesia.

2:00pm AEDT

Tuesday 2 December 2025

Indonesia’s ocean holds the key to unlocking climate ambition and economic prosperity.

In this webinar, Climateworks Centre brings together experts to explore how the blue economy can reinforce climate action – and vice versa.

As Indonesia releases its second Nationally Determined Contribution, the time is ripe to connect these domains and move from ideas to implementation.

Hear from Climateworks experts Carolina Contreras, Brurce Mecca, Wiraditma Prananta and host Etwin Sabarini as they share practical recommendations across governance, finance and regional cooperation, showing how the ocean can be repositioned as a key driver of climate strategy and regional prosperity.

Whether you’re new to the blue economy or shaping government policy, our panellists will offer fresh insights into how to drive action in this space.

About the panel

Dr Carolina Contreras

Senior Analyst

Carolina applies a social-environmental lens to studying ocean and seascapes, advancing research on ocean governance and coastal livelihoods.

Before joining the Climateworks Centre, she was a research fellow at RMIT’s Climate Resilience Living Lab, where she explored everyday adaptation in urban contexts. Her PhD focused on social-ecological studies, using a transdisciplinary approach to examine the social dimensions of carbon sequestration across coastal ecosystems in the Indo-Pacific. Carolina’s work bridges science and society, emphasising the human dimensions of climate resilience and sustainable ocean management.

Brurce M. Mecca

Senior Analyst

Brurce leads Climateworks Centre’s work on mobilising climate finance in Indonesia, focusing on enabling environments and credible investment strategies for a net zero future. He builds strategic partnerships across Southeast Asia on blue finance, carbon markets and fiscal policy.

With a background in environmental science and public policy, Brurce brings expertise in sustainable ocean investment and climate reporting. Previously at Climate Policy Initiative, he led research on climate finance and advised on carbon market integrity and fiscal reform.

Wiraditma Prananta

Senior Analyst

Wiraditma supports Climateworks Centre’s research on ocean-based mitigation and its role in achieving climate goals. He engages with decision-makers and builds partnerships with governments and stakeholders across Southeast Asia.

Previously, he was Environment Officer at the ASEAN Secretariat, working on biodiversity, peatland management and transboundary haze mitigation. He also served as a research consultant at World Resources Institute Indonesia, bringing expertise in nature conservation, regional policy and sustainable development to his current work.

HOST

Etwin Kuslati Sabarini

Program Impact Manager

Etwin leads Climateworks Centre’s SEAFOAM program, advancing ocean-based climate action in South East Asia. She works with stakeholders to highlight the ocean–climate nexus and develop pathways for Indonesia to include ocean emissions and marine nature-based solutions in its climate commitments.

With experience at the UN Environment Programme, FAO, Wetlands International and ASEAN Secretariat, Etwin brings deep expertise in policy, fisheries, coastal and ecosystem-based management, sustainable development and project design, implementation and evaluation.