Climateworks Centre and the Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center enter partnership to launch Indonesia Net Zero Campus Program

On 17 November 2025, Monash University’s Climateworks Centre and Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center (PYC) signed an MoU to cement their continued collaboration on accelerating Indonesia’s transition to net zero emissions.

Climateworks Centre and PYC are expanding their partnership to launch the Indonesia Net Zero Campus Program in January 2026.

With nearly 5,000 universities and colleges across Indonesia, the program aims to support the education sector to promote awareness and adoption of net zero strategies to decarbonise institutions through a place-based approach.

Alexander Ery Wibowo, Dr Filda Citra Yusgiantoro, Anna Skarbek AM and Professor John Thwaites AM at the Memorandum of Understanding signing in Melbourne. (Climateworks Centre)

Climateworks Centre CEO Anna Skarbek AM said, ‘Universities play an important role in enabling solutions and innovation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and leading by example.’

‘Home to major infrastructure and large communities of staff and students, University campuses operate as small cities and are at the forefront of net zero solutions.’

‘Over the coming 2-3 years, Net Zero Campus will support the education sector to implement and scale net zero strategies,’ said Ms. Skarbek.

Dr Filda Citra Yusgiantoro and Anna Skarbek AM sign the MoU. (Climateworks Centre)

The Program will adopt a high-level system change approach by engaging key Indonesian Ministries, developing research insights and working with Indonesia’s leading universities to establish a Net Zero Campus Network.

As the first Australian University to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2030, Monash University brings its global leadership in the development of net zero university precincts, and its work with the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network on the Net Zero on Campus Program.

Dr Filda Citra Yusgiantoro, chairperson of Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center (PYC), said, ‘Indonesia’s energy transition and research and education agendas need to go hand in hand, and this program embodies that synergy.’

‘By supporting universities to adopt net zero strategies, we are strengthening national efforts to accelerate clean energy, build future-ready talent and contribute directly to our Sustainable Development Goals.’

‘Through the Indonesia Net Zero Campus Program, in partnership with Climateworks Centre, PYC will empower campuses across the country to become living laboratories for innovation and sustainable development.’

