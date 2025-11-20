Australia and Pacific remain central to global climate transition

After extended talks in Belem at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP), Antalya, Türkiye will be the physical host of the 2026 event. Australia will hold a key role as the President holding the pen on texts for the negotiation, ensuring the voices of Pacific Islanders are at the heart of the process.

Australia and the region will continue to play an essential role in the global climate transition. Australia’s shift from a fossil fuel exporter to a renewable energy superpower remains central to delivering economic and climate security.

‘This moment underscores the need to double down on delivering clean energy and decarbonisation plans, and strengthening partnerships across the Asia Pacific region,’ said Climateworks Centre CEO Anna Skarbek AM.

‘The region has everything to gain by building global momentum towards clean energy. Australia’s green exports and Asia’s green supply chains can lead the global green economy, deliver jobs and lower power bills.’

‘Climateworks will continue working with partners and policymakers across Australia and Southeast Asia to build on the momentum already achieved and help drive the region’s clean energy future,’ she said.

Australia can be a global climate leader by taking decisive action, including:

Mobilising large-scale financing from both public and private sectors to support decarbonisation efforts across Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Driving investment in clean energy manufacturing and opening new markets for clean commodities.

Reinforcing business adoption of credible corporate transition plans to achieve global net zero emissions.

Placing nature – land and oceans – at the centre of climate decision-making.

Building diplomatic and stakeholder support for flagship initiatives that can scale up global ambition.

Advancing an equitable energy transition by building social licence with impacted constituencies and scaling dedicated financing for regional economic diversification, reskilling and social protection measures.

‘Strong regional leadership will be critical to accelerating the shift to a low-emissions future across Australia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.’ said Ms Skarbek.

