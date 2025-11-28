Podcast Host Rejects Naked Hosting Proposal

The new look at ON THE KNOWS? ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Randall Kenneth Jones completely dressed

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in its eighth season, the highly acclaimed podcast, ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones , continues to entertain and enlighten listeners with dynamic conversations featuring celebrities, innovators, and everyday heroes. Hosted by bestselling author, speaker, and creative communications consultant Randall Kenneth Jones, the podcast is praised as "The best podcast and host ever" by figures such as Erin Brockovich.To combat the growing competition facing podcasters, Jones recently received an anonymous dare from a fan to shake things up, "take it all off," and become "the naked podcaster." Although the self-deprecating host has a history of—ahem—transparency, he has chosen to keep his clothes on."I get it. It's a great attention-getter, and 30-year-old me would totally have done it. But no one, I repeat NO ONE wants to see my naked 63-year-old body," Jones exclaimed. "Even my husband Derek has requested that I remain at least partially clothed in the shower."Despite the show's history of "insightful" storytelling, Jones playfully suggested that such a stunt would be the real-world manifestation of "a sight for sore eyes."Although Jones's guests can always see him during the interview, his attire—or lack thereof—would pose no harm to the podcast-listening audience; however, viewers of the show on YouTube would have an entirely different experience.Launched in 2018, the podcast, known initially as JONES.SHOW was rebranded in early 2024 to ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones. This change was made to better reflect the show's focus on the extraordinary insight, or "know-how," of its diverse guests.With over 200 episodes released, the podcast aims to provide a refreshing antidote to the often-negative media landscape, delivering conversations that are both entertaining and informative."Yes, the play on words between 'knows' and 'nose' is a lighthearted nod to the size of my substantial snout, but we're not going to be exploring the size of anything else," Jones quipped. "Be that good or bad."The program features two distinctive voices, Jones and Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri.Known for his masterful interviewing style, host Randall Kenneth Jones has a knack for asking unique questions and engaging guests in deep, reflective, and often humorous discussions. A self-described "professional storyteller," he uncovers personal truths and life lessons that resonate with listeners."[Randy] finds the kernel in very interesting folks and tries to get under the surface as to what their 'why' is," observed recurring guest and Hollywood storytelling expert Kevin Goetz. For his part, Jones has often said, "It's all about the 'why.'"Celebrated voice actor, Susan Bennett, adds a touch of whimsy and recognition as the show's announcer. Bennett stands firm that the podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity, a sentiment that perfectly aligns with the show's mission."As funny as this idea is, it's kind of sad, too," said Jones. "It's a bit tragic to see the lengths to which people will go in their need for recognition. The lies. The sensationalism. The deceptive headlines. Something has to be said for the quality of the programming—the joy, compassion, fun, and impact. I'd much rather be the fully clothed advocate for education and entertainment than the literal butt of the joke."ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones consistently features an impressive lineup of guests. Past notable appearances include Pat Benatar, Val Chmerkovskiy, Stedman Graham, Norman Lear, Jenifer Lewis, Jerry Mitchell, Melissa Rivers, Nischelle Turner, Vanna White, Ginger Zee, and more.Recent episodes have included fully clothed discussions with Hollywood insiders Kevin Goetz and Bob Levin, ABC's John Quiñones, "The Joy You Make" author Steven Petrow, GlobalCitizen.org co-founder Michael Sheldrick, Emmy-winner Rolonda Watts, comedian, author, and advocate Geri Jewell, Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Craig Carnelia, "Tribunal Justice" judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker and Adam Levy, and Streisand sibling Roslyn Kind.ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones is accessible on platforms including Apple Podcasts , Spotify, YouTube, and its website.

