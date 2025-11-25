A Must-Read for the Holidays: Discover Hope and Humor in Randall Kenneth Jones’ ‘Ruby’

"Ruby: Magic Comes from the Heart" by Randall Kenneth Jones Randall Kenneth Jones and "Ruby" superfan, Alexander Wakefield Jones

"Ruby's" universal themes of human connection, resilience, and optimism are particularly relevant during a time of year dedicated to gratitude and goodwill.

What started out as visions of literary sugarplums in Randy’s head are now delightfully dancing about the printed page for all to see and enjoy. Let the laughter and discovery begin!” — Janet Evanovich

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season, while filled with joy and connection, often brings a unique set of challenges, from navigating complex family dynamics to battling seasonal stress. This year, trade the holiday hustle for a captivating story that offers both an escape and a gentle reminder of the true spirit of the season: "Ruby, Magic Comes from the Heart" by acclaimed author Randall Kenneth Jones Initially inspired by actress Cynthia Rhodes of "Dirty Dancing" and "Flashdance" fame, "Ruby" is a heartwarming novel that has resonated with readers for its authentic portrayal of life's complexities. The story spotlights the remarkable Cynthia, a character whose resilience and wit shine through adversity, teaching readers valuable lessons about humor, grace, and the enduring power of hope.In a world often dominated by bad news and uncertainty, "Ruby" is a breath of fresh air. Jones masterfully weaves a narrative that balances poignant moments with genuine humor, ensuring a reading experience that is both uplifting and entertaining. It is a story that encourages introspection, urging readers to find their own "inner Ruby"—that part of themselves capable of finding light in the darkness.Erin Brockovich, an author, speaker, and environmentalist, described the book as evoking memories of "The Golden Girls" and Harry Potter, while playfully noting that "Everybody seems to be up to something!" She commended Jones for his ability to "simultaneously embrace the laughter and tears" and highlight the "ageless art of being human".Jones's literary muse, New York Times #1 bestselling author Janet Evanovich, commented that he "understands the magic that happens when readers are free to feel—and embrace their own fairy-tale truths. What started out as visions of literary sugarplums in Randy's head are now delightfully dancing about the printed page for all to see and enjoy. Let the laughter and discovery begin!"Peggy Post, Director Emeritus of The Emily Post Institute, called Jones a "master storyteller" who "keeps the reader engaged with this upbeat, whimsical mystery," specifically appreciating the constant theme of the importance of kindness. At the same time, Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, praised Jones's "effortless, flowing style" and humor, and stated that both she and "Siri" highly recommend the book.This holiday season, give the gift of inspiration. "Ruby" is an ideal present for book lovers, a thought-provoking choice for book clubs, and a personal treat for anyone in need of a literary lift. Its universal themes of human connection, resilience, and optimism are particularly relevant during a time of year dedicated to gratitude and goodwill."Reading 'Ruby' is like receiving a warm hug on a cold day," said one reviewer. "It's a beautiful, uplifting story that stays with you long after the final page." Jones has often stated how surprised he is at the number of people who have shared that, like "It's a Wonderful Life," they now read "Ruby" once a year.With clever shout-outs to Pat Benatar, Hoda Kotb, Erin Moriarty, Emily Post, and Ginger Zee, "Ruby" is more than just a book; it is a celebration of the human spirit. Find your copy today at major bookstores or via online retailers and discover why Ruby's story is the perfect addition to your holiday reading list. "Ruby" is also an excellent seasonal option for Kindle Unlimited subscribers.About the Author:Randall Kenneth Jones is a dynamic speaker, author, and communications consultant known for his insightful commentary on leadership, culture, and human resilience. The host of the ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Podcast, Jones brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to his writing. Regardless of the media platform, his work focuses on celebrating authenticity and encouraging individuals to embrace their own stories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.