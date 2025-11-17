Hollywood Insiders Kevin Goetz & Bob Levin Surprise Host Randall Kenneth Jones on Latest 'ON THE KNOWS' Podcast Episode

"How to Score in Hollywood: Secrets to Success in the Movie Business" by Kevin Goetz and Bob Levin ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones is available on multiple podcast platforms and at ontheknows.com Bob Levin and Kevin Goetz

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly acclaimed podcast, ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones , is proud to announce the release of its latest episode, featuring an insightful and entertaining conversation with two of Hollywood's most influential film executives: Kevin Goetz and Bob Levin. This episode offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at filmmaking and the art of audience testing that helps shape the entertainment we love.Featuring announcer Susan Bennett, the Original Voice of Siri, and praised by figures like Erin Brockovich as "The best podcast and host ever," ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones delivers smart, funny, and heartfelt discussions that leave listeners entertained, enlightened, and truly "in the know." This episode marks Kevin Goetz's third appearance on the program.Goetz, an entertainment strategist and the founder and CEO of Screen Engine/ASI, is a leading expert in audience research for film and television. He is the author of the essential industry guides, "Audience-ology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love" and his brand new book, " How to Score in Hollywood : Secrets to Success in the Movie Business"—a strategic guide revealing how audience insight drives profitability and creative success from development through release. Published by Simon & Schuster, the book distills decades of industry wisdom into a practical roadmap for filmmakers, executives, and creatives alike.”Bob Levin, Goetz's collaborator on "How to Score in Hollywood" and a seasoned industry veteran, has held high-ranking positions, including President of Worldwide Marketing at Disney, Sony, and MGM, and now President and Chief Operating Officer of Screen Engine. Goetz and Levin share their unparalleled knowledge and candid advice gathered from decades at the highest levels of the entertainment world.Together, Goetz and Levin have helped guide thousands of films and series to market success through their work at Screen Engine, advising every major studio and streaming platform.In this exclusive, upbeat conversation with host Randall Kenneth Jones, Goetz and Levin delve into topics essential for anyone interested in the film industry, from aspiring filmmakers and screenwriters to casual film enthusiasts."Every movie, no matter what its genesis, should be able to have a soul and produce a profit," explained Goetz. "Whether you're a filmmaker, studio executive, entrepreneur, student, or movie lover, this book pulls back the curtain on the formula for success, revealing principles that apply to any business where creativity must meet consumer expectations."Episode highlights include:• The entrepreneurial spirit that has driven Goetz's career, beginning with a childhood lemonade stand.• The critical importance of involving the audience in the film's pre-production and post-production processes.• How their new book, "How to Score in Hollywood," serves as a practical guide for navigating the complex world of Hollywood.To Jones's surprise, Goetz and Levin use the host's holiday fiction book, " Ruby, Magic Comes from the Heart ," to illustrate techniques for successfully positioning a product for producers and film studios."Kevin and Bob offer a masterclass in 'show business,'" said Jones. "Their insights are invaluable, and our listeners will walk away with a deeper understanding of how the films we cherish go from concept to screen. Personally, I've highlighted so many sections in the book that the pages are often more yellow than white! 'How to Score in Hollywood' should be required reading for every film student today. This book will be a game-changer for me, 'Ruby,' and so many others."Listeners can stream the new episode immediately on various podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with a video version available on YouTube at https://bit.ly/49WsTHT "How to Score in Hollywood" is available at your favorite bookseller.###ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones features dynamic conversations with celebrities, innovators, and everyday heroes. The podcast uncovers stories and insights designed to entertain and enlighten, providing a refreshing antidote to today's often negative media landscape. Visit www.OnTheKnows.com for more.

