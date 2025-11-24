12-Year-Old Author Eliana Fernández Makes History as the Youngest TEDx Speaker in Ireland at TEDxTralee Women 2025

Eliana Fernandez - child author - Your 12 Superpowers book Eliana Fernandez - speaker at TEDxTralee Women and author of Your 12 Superpowers book Eliana Fernandez - speaker at TEDxTralee Women | Empowering Resilience

12-Year-Old Author and Global Youth Speaker Makes History as the Youngest TEDx Speaker in Ireland and Receives Special Recognition at TEDxTralee Women 2025

FORT WORTH, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eliana Fernández, the 12-year-old author of Your 12 Superpowers and rising global youth leader, has made history as the youngest TEDx speaker in Ireland after taking the stage at TEDxTralee Women 2025. Her talk, “Journaling from a Child’s Perspective,” received such an overwhelmingly positive response that she was honored with a special award presented by TEDxTralee organizers Bryan Carr and James Finnegan, following her talk.Her TEDx talk that you can view on YouTube offers an emotionally resonant and groundbreaking perspective on childhood mental health, delivered through the authentic voice of a child who has learned to navigate big feelings through the simple, powerful practice of journaling.The event was held on Saturday, October 18th at Siamsa Tíre Theatre, in Tralee, Ireland. This independently organized event, licensed by TED, featured over 24 local, national, and international voices along with performances including TED Talk videos under the theme of ‘Empowering Resilience!'TEDxTralee Women speaker lineup:Aimee Barnes: The Silent Epidemic of Modern SinglehoodAka Dee: Why I cosplay my heroesBettina Gordon-Wayne: How To Age Backwards NaturallyDeirdre Greaney: Why is It so Hard to Let Go of Clutter?Destiny Ayo Vaughan: Understanding the Impact of Trauma on ChildrenDr. Jenny Butler: Samhain and the Origins of HalloweenDr. Susanna Petche: Is Trauma Costing You Your Future?Eileen Hopkins: Living Beyond Your LabelsEliana Fernández: Journaling from a Child's PerspectiveEmer Shovlin: Sharks: not monsters, but masterpiecesFarzana Maudarbaccus: Unlocking Your Brain's Ability To ChangeHelena Lyne: Compassion as an Act of Radical ResistanceHilary Rose: Why Rest Is Not Lazy: The Truth About ResilienceKaren Ronan: From Bathrooms to Board RoomsKathy Houston: What Lies Are You Telling Yourself?Laura Dowling: Intimate Health Begins When Shame EndsLinda O'Mahony Logan: The Integrated Life: From Burnout to BalanceLouise Kelly: Music isn’t a Luxury — it’s a Biological Necessity!Mary McAuliffe: Revolutionary WomenNiamh Devin: Your Body Isn’t Failing You. It’s Talking to YouShonagh O'Sullivan: Behind the Selfie, Who are We Really?Stephanie Aitken: Gender Equality is Broken!A playlist of these inspiring talks is available on the TEDxTralee website A Child’s Voice Transforming the Conversation Around Mental Health:In her TEDx talk, Eliana Fernandez shares:How journaling helps children (and people of all ages) understand, express, and validate their emotions. She explains how reflective writing can reduce stress, increase confidence, and help people connect with their inner world.Her personal experience journaling through anger, sadness, fear, and confusion. She offers a moving look into the emotional challenges children face—and how writing became her safe space.How journaling helps activate the “12 Superpowers” we all have within us. Inspired by her book Your 12 Superpowers, she shows how anyone can use writing to strengthen resilience, courage, imagination, kindness, and confidence.Her message—which touches on depression, emotions, hardship, childhood, empowerment, and mental health—is poised to impact families, educators, mental health professionals, and young people around the world.A Global Youth Leader with a Mighty Mission:Eliana Fernández is already an established voice on emotional wellness and children’s empowerment. She has spoken to audiences across the United States and the globe—from Mexico to The Bahamas to India, where she reached over 700,000 people. A bilingual creative, she is the author of Your 12 Superpowers, a guide that helps young readers understand their feelings and strengthen their inner confidence.A YouTube creator since age 3, Eliana’s platform “Eliana’s Planet” has partnered with reputable brands, and her creativity spans writing, art, music, and digital content. She is dedicated to helping children and adults discover the superpowers already within them so they can transform their lives and make the world a kinder place.About TEDxTralee Women 2025:Hosted in Tralee, Ireland, TEDxTralee Women 2025 is part of the globally respected TEDx program. Each year, speakers from diverse disciplines share ideas and stories meant to spark change and inspire action.Watch the TEDxTralee Women talks to support this mission and empower resilience in yourself and others.

Eliana Fernandez - Journaling from a Child's Perspective - TEDxTralee Women - Empowering Resilience

