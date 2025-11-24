New Journal Helps Trauma Survivors Transform Their Trauma and Cultivate Emotional Healing, Wholeness, and Inner Peace

Date Your Pain trauma journal Dr. Elayna Fernández | 5-time TEDx Speaker

New Guided Journal “DATE YOUR PAIN” Helps Trauma Survivors Transform Their Trauma and Cultivate Emotional Healing, Wholeness, and Inner Peace

FORT WORTH, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning storyteller, 5x TEDx speaker, and internationally recognized trauma-informed educator Dr. Elayna Fernández announces the release of her groundbreaking guided journal, Date Your Pain : A Guided Journal to Transform Your Trauma and Cultivate Emotional Healing, Wholeness, and Inner Peace.Built upon her signature framework, Trauma-Informed Positivity™, this journal offers trauma survivors a compassionate, culturally aware, evidence-based path toward emotional healing—one that honors their lived experiences while empowering them to reclaim their inner peace.DATE YOUR PAIN invites readers into a gentle daily practice where they can learn to sit with their pain—not to relive trauma, but to understand it, soothe it, and slowly transform their relationship with it. Dr. Elayna Fernandez shared this practice in one of her TEDx talks, titled " What Dying Taught Me About Living ," which she delivered in 2023 at TEDxMCPHS Salon, held at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston.A Journal Rooted in Neuroscience, Self-Compassion, and Lived Experience:Readers who embark on this journey will:~ Learn how to “date their pain” and feel seen, safe, and supported in just two minutes.~ Document 31 guided sessions to heal the traumatic memories and moments that still hold emotional power.~ Engage with evidence-based prompts and activities designed to cultivate self-compassion, strengthen emotional regulation, and deepen the connection with their True Self.~ Begin the essential journey of processing pain, understanding their emotional patterns, and reclaiming their lives after trauma—with gentleness, dignity, and support.Dr. Elayna writes, “This daily practice is the result of what I learned through my 8-day coma and near-death experiences, as well as three decades of research and study in neuroscience, personal development, and positive psychology. Having survived violence and abuse throughout my life—including being kidnapped, brutally raped, and almost beaten to death—I know that processing pain feels daunting. But I also know that your dates with pain will slowly become your ally in managing and regulating your emotions in just a few minutes.”About the Author:Born and raised in a slum in the Dominican Republic and a multiple-time trauma survivor, Dr. Elayna Fernández transforms tragedy and hardship into a powerful vehicle for healing and hope. She’s known worldwide for the blog, thePositiveMOM.com, which reaches millions of moms in over 160 countries.As the founder of the Transformational Storytelling University, her mission is to teach impact-centered, trauma-informed, culturally competent storytelling so individuals, leaders, and communities can break generational cycles, cultivate peace, and feel whole.Dr. Elayna has inspired audiences worldwide and graced prestigious platforms, including five TEDx stages, the United Nations, universities, global summits, mental health conferences, women’s leadership events, and organizations focusing on children and families, such as Prevent Child Abuse America, the Institute on Violence, Abuse, and Trauma, the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Public Health Association, The Children's Trust, Friends NRC, the National Association for Family Child Care, the National Association of Community Health Centers, the National Family Support Network, and more!She is the award-winning author of Dancing with Death and the visionary behind the #1 international bestselling and award-winning series The Gifts of Pain.Recognized with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, she has been named one of SUCCESS Magazine’s Top 125 Leaders and a Woman of Influence. Her story and expertise have been featured across FORBES, The Wall Street Journal, MSN, Entrepreneur, Inc., KTLA, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CNN, Real Leaders, Yahoo!, The Huffington Post, Thrive Global, LATINA, Univision, Telemundo, Good Morning America, Reader’s Digest, and many more.Connect with her at @thepositivemom across all platforms and learn more about her at thepositivemom.com/ef A Gentle Invitation Toward Healing:Date Your Pain is not just a journal—it is a daily companion, a safe container, and a compassionate guide for survivors ready to begin or continue their healing journey.Start your dates with your pain.Start your journey toward peace.Start reclaiming your life—one page at a time.

