Local Marketplace Launches Scarborough, Ontario Buy and Sell Platform Ahead of Black Friday

New marketplace spin-off in Scarborough, Ontario offers a safe alternative to Facebook Marketplace with by-appointment meetups.

East Toronto residents deserve a marketplace that prioritizes safety, reliability, and genuine local connections.” — Alexander Velitchko

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scarborough Classifieds & Electronics ( ScarboroughClassifieds .ca), a new spin-off of the buy and sell market Markham Classifieds & Electronics , officially launches its community-focused marketplace ahead of Black Friday 2025. Conducting its business at Cedarbrae Centre at 3495 Lawrence Ave E, 1st Floor, Toronto, ON M1H 1B3, the platform provides residents with a safer alternative for buying and selling used items through structured, by-appointment meetups between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.Visit ScarboroughClassifieds.ca today to post your first listing or browse available inventory.About the PlatformScarborough Classifieds & Electronics delivers a curated online marketplace where local residents can buy electronics, furniture, and household items. Unlike broad platforms like Facebook Marketplace, this service focuses exclusively on Toronto's east end, prioritizing neighbourhood connections in areas including Woburn, Malvern, Scarborough Village, and Scarborough Junction.Building on the proven model of its parent site, which has been selling across eBay, Kijiji and Craigslist since 2003 near the Highway 7 and 48 intersection in Markham, the expansion brings the same reliability and safety-first approach to the east end market.Both the Cedarbrae Centre and Markham locations operate strictly by appointment, with meetups scheduled between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm to ensure safe transactions and reduce no-shows common on unstructured platforms.The company also hints at a forthcoming nationwide expansion with TrueNorthClassifieds.ca, a homegrown Canadian alternative to U.S.-based marketplaces.Key Features- Structured meetups: All transactions occur by appointment at Cedarbrae Centre or the Markham location between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm- Curated inventory: Categories include used electronics, desktop computers, laptops, furniture, outdoor gear, phones, gaming equipment, and home essentials- Safety-first approach: Appointment-only system eliminates ghosting, lowball offers, and safety risks associated with unverified buyersSupporting the East End Community"East Toronto residents deserve a marketplace that prioritizes safety, reliability, and genuine local connections," says Alexander Velitchko , the owner of Scarborough Classifieds & Electronics. "With more than two decades' experience selling online, we've eliminated the frustration of no-shows and scams that plague other platforms. This is a marketplace built for real people making real local transactions."The platform directly addresses pain points Toronto-area sellers have reported about Facebook Marketplace and similar services, including excessive inquiries from bots, ghosting, and safety concerns with unverified strangers. The appointment-based model ensures both parties commit to transactions, creating a more dependable experience.Black Friday Launch and National ExpansionTimed strategically for the holiday shopping season, the marketplace launch aims to capture buyers seeking electronics deals, furniture, and seasonal inventory while offering sellers a reliable channel to move merchandise.Looking ahead, the company is preparing to launch TrueNorthClassifieds.ca—a nationwide platform that will extend the localized, safety-focused model across Canada, challenging the dominance of international marketplace giants.Browse available listings now at ScarboroughClassifieds.ca or post your first ad today.About Scarborough Classifieds & ElectronicsScarborough Classifieds & Electronics is a locally focused marketplace and spin-off of Markham Classifieds & Electronics, a trusted platform that's been selling online since 2003. The east-end marketplace offers by-appointment transactions at Cedarbrae Centre at 3495 Lawrence Ave E, 1st Floor, Toronto, ON M1H 1B3, between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm for maximum safety and reliability. Specializing in electronics, furniture, and everyday items, the platform serves residents across Woburn, Malvern, Village, and Junction neighbourhoods. The company prioritizes transparency, local connections, and safe transactions for all customers.For more information, visit ScarboroughClassifieds.ca or MarkhamClassifieds.ca.Media Contact InformationScarborough Classifieds & Electronics3495 Lawrence Ave E, 1st FloorToronto, ON M1H 1B3Website: ScarboroughClassifieds.caParent Site: MarkhamClassifieds.caAppointments available 10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily

