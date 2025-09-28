Markham Buy and Sell Platform Challenges Facebook Marketplace Dominance

Behind the scenes of a Markham Buy and Sell by Owner business Markham Classifieds and Electronics' website Historic Main Street Markham Markham Classifieds and Electronics logo Alexander Velitchko, owner of Markham Classifieds & Electronics

Owner of Markham Classifieds and Electronics leverages two decades of online experience to create alternative to Facebook Marketplace dominance.

Rising costs are a very real concern, and creative people will do everything in their power to be smart about money management. Local listings...are the way to go when it comes to all sorts of things.” — Alexander Velitchko

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a staggering 77% of Canadian adults purchased at least one pre-owned item in the past year according to a recent DIG360 and Angus Reid Institute poll, one Markham entrepreneur has turned the second-hand shopping boom into a business opportunity that challenges the traditional marketplace model.Alexander Velitchko, owner of Markham Classifieds & Electronics, has transformed what began as a necessary spring cleaning project into a legitimate business venture now expanding from Markham to Scarborough and throughout the Greater Toronto Area. His timing couldn't be more prescient: nearly one-third of poll respondents cited U.S. tariff threats as a driving factor behind their increased thrifting habits."Rising costs are a very real concern, and creative people will do everything in their power to be smart about money management," says Velitchko, whose family has been selling goods online since 2003. "Local listings like Marketplace are the way to go when it comes to all sorts of things."Alexander VelitchkoThe numbers support his observation. Facebook Marketplace commands an estimated 51% share of social commerce in Canada, with approximately 1.2 billion users globally. Young adults aged 25-34 represent the largest demographic, often searching for budget-friendly alternatives as books, music, adult clothing, and shoes emerge as the most popular second-hand categories.Where others might see saturation in this market, Velitchko saw an opportunity."What led to this website started as a necessary step in cleaning an old home, to re-home a century of family belongings," he explains. "Hundreds of Marketplace and Kijiji inquiries later, I realized one thing was missing: a more effective system to filter the best buyers.”The Problem with Platform DependencyWhile Facebook Marketplace dominates the second-hand space, Velitchko argues that reliance on multi-billion-dollar corporations can leave both buyers and sellers vulnerable to algorithmic changes and limited customer service. His solution? Create a dedicated platform that leverages the trust-building aspects of social commerce while offering more personalized service."In the case of Facebook, where traffic is the highest, the quality of the people you deal with can be diluted, whether you're the seller or the buyer,” Velitchko notes. “Private websites filter out the abundant would-be buyers who don't really read descriptions, and connect real, interested buyers with the seller without a middleman."The trend toward local, second-hand shopping has intensified as the United States recently imposed 35% tariffs on Canadian goods, adding to existing duties on steel, aluminum, automobiles, and semi-finished copper. This economic pressure has created an uptick in local sellers listing high-tariff items such as appliances, vehicle parts, electronics, and clothing on platforms like Marketplace.From Personal Collection to Professional VentureMarkham Classifieds & Electronics represents more than just another online storefront. With over 20 years of family selling experience across eBay, Kijiji, Amazon, and other platforms, Velitchko brings a seller-first perspective that's often missing from algorithm-driven marketplaces."Marketing and advertising are baked deep into my family lineage, and it's my primary line of work," says Velitchko. "I used what I learned from the business to take selling second-hand goods to another level—and extend my Marketplace storefront into a legitimate business website."The business model combines the accessibility of online marketplaces with the curation and service levels typically associated with traditional retail. Items range from lightly used electronics to unique finds from personal collections, all backed by detailed descriptions and compatibility information that Velitchko says helps prevent buyer's remorse.Timing Meets Opportunity in Canada's Tech HubThe location is no coincidence. Markham, one of the GTA's most tech-rich and vibrant cities, provides an ideal customer base for innovative approaches to e-commerce. The city's demographic—educated, tech-savvy, and environmentally conscious—aligns perfectly with the second-hand shopping trend.According to the recent poll, 71% of Canadians believe pre-owned shopping offers a way to find unique items, while 54% describe it as a "fun, treasure-hunting experience." For environmentally minded consumers, 40% cite avoiding American products as another reason to shop second-hand."Markham is one of the tech-richest and most vibrant cities in the GTA, and someone here had to do it," Velitchko emphasizes.Building Trust in the Digital MarketplaceWhile Facebook Marketplace continues to dominate—followed by charitable thrift stores and garage sales according to the poll—Velitchko's model addresses common concerns that keep 23% of Canadians from participating in second-hand commerce. These barriers include time spent browsing, discomfort with second-hand store environments, and quality perceptions."Private websites build upon the Marketplace experience with a higher concentration of those more intimate relationships, while still leveraging the trustworthiness of Facebook and Kijiji when the situation calls for it," he explains.Markham Classifieds & Electronics maintains cross-posting relationships with major platforms including Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji, and Etsy, ensuring maximum visibility while providing customers with a curated experience on the main website.Looking Forward: Expansion Amid Economic UncertaintyAs Statistics Canada reports small contractions in real GDP during April and May—when many tariffs took full effect—businesses like Markham Classifieds & Electronics may represent a new model for retail resilience. With over 90% of Canadians reporting they've sold or donated items in the past year, the supply side of the equation appears robust.The expansion to Scarborough represents just the beginning of Velitchko's vision for competing with platform-dependent models. By combining decades of online selling expertise with personalized service and local market knowledge, Markham Classifieds & Electronics positions itself as more than just another second-hand seller; it's a case study in how Canadian entrepreneurs are adapting to both digital disruption and economic pressures."We've witnessed the second-hand goods market shift over the decades," reflects Velitchko. "eBay and Etsy have retained their dominance. Meanwhile, in the local classifieds market, attention has shifted from Kijiji, Craigslist and others in their category towards Facebook Marketplace, where everybody is these days. Because of Marketplace, just one spring cleaning spree showed me where buyers are looking—and where the opportunities lie."As tariff pressures mount and Canadian consumers increasingly turn to pre-owned goods, businesses that can effectively bridge the gap between marketplace convenience and personalized service may find themselves perfectly positioned for the evolving retail landscape.About Markham Classifieds & ElectronicsFounded on over two decades of online selling experience, Markham Classifieds & Electronics buys and sells new and lightly used computers (with an emphasis on Apple devices), electronics, handmade art, and curated goods from Velitchko's family and others' collections. Based in the Markham Village neighbourhood at Highway 7 and 48 near the historic Main Street Markham, the online store serves customers throughout York Region, the GTA, and internationally, maintaining a 5-star seller rating across multiple platforms.For more information, visit markhamclassifieds.ca . Markham Classifieds & Electronics can also be found on eBay as a_and_f_studios, on Etsy as InternetOfSurplus, and on Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.