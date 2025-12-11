Lloyd & Mousilli Expands Patent Litigation and IP Services Across Dallas–Fort Worth Tech Corridor

Lloyd & Mousilli

Lloyd & Mousilli announces the expansion of its patent prosecution, patent litigation, and IP services to innovators & businesses throughout the DFW metroplex.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd & Mousilli, a boutique law firm focused on intellectual property and technology, is strengthening its presence in Dallas and the greater DFW region with a full suite of patent and IP services for startups, growth companies, and established enterprises. Located at 2310 N Henderson Ave, Suite B #1369, Dallas, TX 75206, from filing and prosecuting patent applications to handling high‑stakes patent litigation and patent licensing deals, the firm is positioned to serve the region’s fast‑growing innovation economy.Clients can learn more or request a consultation at https://www.lloydmousilli.com About the Expanded Patent and IP Services in DallasLloyd & Mousilli’s Dallas–Fort Worth offering covers the full lifecycle of patents, trademarks and other intellectual property, including strategy, prosecution, enforcement, and monetization. This includes patent attorneys experienced in drafting and prosecuting patent applications, leading patent litigation, negotiating patent licensing, and guiding patent monetization programs across multiple industries.The firm’s practice is particularly suited to the region’s technology, software, and medical device sectors, drawing on a background that includes medical patents and device innovations highlighted in its case work. Clients in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Southlake, Garland, Irving, Plano, and Carrollton gain access to IP services tailored to both local market needs and national patent trends.Key Services- Patent prosecution and patent applications: Drafting, filing, and prosecuting patent applications to secure strong, enforceable patent rights in the United States and internationally.- Patent litigation and infringement enforcement: Representing clients in patent disputes, from cease‑and‑desist strategies and licensing negotiations to trial‑ready patent litigation in Texas and federal courts.- Intellectual property (IP) litigation: Handling intellectual property litigation matters involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, protecting the full IP portfolio of growing businesses.- Trademark dispute and brand protection: Guiding clients through trademark disputes, enforcement actions, and brand strategy to safeguard names, logos, and other brand assets in competitive markets like Dallas and Fort Worth.- Patent licensing and patent monetization: Structuring, negotiating, and enforcing patent licensing agreements and monetization strategies based on real‑world case experience, helping clients turn patented innovations into predictable revenue streams.- Patent strategy for medical devices and technology startups: Advising founders and established companies on medical patents, device technologies, and software‑driven solutions, from early‑stage ideation and illustrations through portfolio development and enforcement.Industries served include:- Technology and software, including SaaS and AI‑enabled platforms.- Medical devices and health‑tech, drawing on the firm’s early experience with medical patents and regulated technologies.- Consumer products, e‑commerce, and digital services, where IP enforcement and brand protection are critical for market growth.“Dallas–Fort Worth has become one of the most dynamic patent markets in the country, and our clients need a law firm partner who can move seamlessly from patent strategy, to applications to the licensing table,” said a Lloyd & Mousilli representative. “By expanding our patent prosecution and patent litigation capabilities in the region, we help innovators protect their ideas and enforce their rights when infringement threatens growth.”The firm’s case‑driven approach builds on real client successes , where strategic patent filing, targeted enforcement, and carefully structured licensing have unlocked new revenue and market advantages. With the DFW area’s growth in technology, medical, and industrial sectors, Lloyd & Mousilli’s IP services are designed to help businesses in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Southlake, Garland, Irving, Plano, and Carrollton protect their competitive edge.Businesses and innovators seeking guidance on patents, patent law, patent applications, or how to deal with infringers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex are encouraged to contact Lloyd & Mousilli for a consultation. To learn more about patent prosecution, patent litigation, trademark disputes, and broader IP services in Dallas and surrounding cities, visit https://dallas.lloydmousilli.com About Lloyd & MousilliLloyd & Mousilli is a boutique law firm focused on intellectual property and technology, serving clients ranging from entrepreneurs and startups to Fortune 500 companies across multiple U.S. and international locations. The firm’s patent attorneys and IP professionals provide end‑to‑end services in patent prosecution, patent litigation, patent licensing, trademark protection, and broader IP strategy for innovation‑driven businesses. With a growing presence in Dallas, Texas, Lloyd & Mousilli supports the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding cities with practical, business‑focused IP solutions.

