Eskin Fundraising Training Announces Thank-A-Thon Broadcast for November 19th

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. A much-deserved salute to those who make the world better for others.

Countless unsung heroes touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling. This broadcast expresses much deserved gratitude.

Finish the year with our learning community of professional and non-profit leaders by saluting someone who has helped change the world for the better through gifts of time, talent and treasure.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Their contributions are well known as colleagues, board members, staff, volunteers and donors. Collectively the impact is enormous paving the way for a brighter, stronger and more socially just future. Now it is time for the rest of the world to learn about these unsung heroes. That’s what the Eskin Fundraising Training Thank-A-Thon 2025 is all about. The purpose of this live Zoom-based broadcast is to salute, recognize and convey gratitude to all our inspiring friends who go the extra mile and then some to make the world better. The broadcast goes live on Wednesday, December 17th, from 4 to 5 PM, central time. Participation is free but you must register here. The audience is encouraged to come on camera to briefly tell the story of a non-profit champion. Better yet, they are urged to recruit that special someone to register themselves so they also can come on camera too and share in their own words why they are so motivated to give precious gifts of time, talent and treasure. Eskin Fundraising Training will need their name, title, organization and e-mail address. Before the year ends, let’s thank the special men, women and children who by their personal examples give us hope.Launched in 2018, Eskin Fundraising Training is arguably the nation’s only consulting firm exclusively devoted to training, nurturing and supporting the success of the men and women responsible for securing gifts of time, talent and treasure that fuel the good works of the social sector and improve the quality life in boundless different and meaningful ways.Eskin Fundraising Training has proudly sponsored more than 250 live and/or virtual learning communities facilitated by distinguished experts from a wide range of disciplines and engaging thousands of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders representing organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally. The fundamental premise of instructional approach is that while no single person has all the answers, in the live and/or virtual learning communities, there is the collective capacity to answer any question.Philanthropy is “the love of humankind.” The Thank-A-Thon broadcast is a celebration of philanthropy — giving, volunteering, and charitable engagement — that highlights the accomplishments, large and small, that philanthropy, and all those involved in the philanthropic process, make to society and the world.There are so many so many admirable men, women and children to thank. The philanthropic ecosystem encompasses more than 1.5 million organizations, 13 million employees, 24 million board members, nearly 80 million volunteers and hundreds of millions of donors from all different socio-economic backgrounds. Donors range from the amazing MacKenzie Scott who has contributed more than $26 billion to 2,500 non-profits with no strings attached to the neighbor next door who weekly places $10 in the collection plate cumulating in nearly $600 billion annually. MacKenzie Scott would be the first to remind us that everyone who contributes time, talent and treasure is indeed a philanthropist.Eskin Fundraising Training is calling on kindred spirits of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders and other friends to give much deserved shoutouts to the passionate organizations and projects and all the wonderful people that make them possible. The Circle of Champions will address what gives them the most satisfaction from their respective relentless commitments to good works.The learning community audience is composed of the entire non-profit family including CEO's, Executive Directors, directors of development, other staff, board members, volunteers and donors who share the commitment to champion the noble missions of organizations that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.Participants represent organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally.The agenda is now structured to attract audience participation from outside the non-profit sector. People from all different backgrounds interested in leading happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives are joining the discussions.In response to the feedback received from past virtual learning community gatherings Eskin Fundraising Training transformed the format from the traditional webinar of one topic, one speaker and prepared questions to stimulating conversations and exchanges that are more expansive and free flowing. Think of the non-profit sector enjoying its own live TV talk show.Placing emphasis on collaboration, coordination and better communication in the non-profit sector couldn’t come at a better time. Essential programs and services providing much needed support from the federal government to segments of the American population at greatest risk are being compromised.Rather than retreating from the crisis, this is a prime opportunity for American philanthropic ecosystem to shine more brightly. American philanthropy never shirks challenges, it welcomes them, standing ready to cope with dangerous crises again. The non-profit sector works hard and works smartly to achieve the strongest possible return on every precious donor dollar and every staff and volunteer hour invested in championing respective missions. Thank-A-Thon is a golden opportunity to reinforce the power of good works.Champions are intentionally recruited to represent the vast diversity of the philanthropic ecosystem Including different missions, roles, generations, parts of the country and even the world.The formative list of champions already includes:• Nikisha Baker, President and CEO, SAMMinistries• Julie Beem, Executive Director, Attachment & Trauma Network, Inc.• Jasmin Dean, CEO, Celebrate Dyslexia• John Donohue, Institute for Philanthropic Excellence Coach, and at t Garden State Classical Academy• Louis Fawcett, President, National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives (NANOE)• Nicole Golden Executive Director, Texas Gun Sense• Marjorie Hope, Founder, America Connected• Leia Hunt, Founder and Executive Director, Leia's Kids• Brett Ishida, Artistic Director, ISHIDA Dance Company• Steven A. Lerman, Chairman, Active Minds, Inc.• Sister Odelia Korenek, Director, Blessed Sacrament Academy• Karl Miller Lugo, Vice President of Advancement in Alumni Engagement, The University of Texas San Antonio• Caroline McKeon, Student, Master’s in Nonprofit Management Program, Columbia University• Megan Venzin, former non-profit executive, philanthropy journalist and editor, Lisbon, Portugal• Barbara Williams, 87-year-old non-stop community leaderThough their stories, backgrounds, motivations and personalities vary several common themes are visible in these philanthropic champions.• They are true believers that they can take matters into their own hands and that more is possible.• They recognize that the gift of the time is as valuable if not more valuable than the gift of money because it can never be replaced.• When most people complain of not having enough time in the day, non-profit leaders find that the passion they put in their causes actually adds to the energy levels.• They embrace the power of collaboration, coordination and communication based on philanthropy’s capacity to unite people at a time when America is polarized and alarmingly divided.Eskin Fundraising Training’s monthly schedule of Fundraising, Friendship, Fun live broadcasts will resume in February 2026. Watch for announcements on dates and program content.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons , an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comLinksParticipation is free but you must register here.Registration for December 17th Thank-A-Thon broadcast:Website: www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com Newsletter sign-up: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/36Wz1P1 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase: http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/10-simple-fundraising-lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift?_pos=1&_psq=ho&_ss=e&_v=1.0 Nominate Your Non-Profit North Star Podcast:

