FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MUSICAL COMEDY FEATURE “TALLYWACKER”

TALLYWACKER is loosely based on the life of Jeremy Dubs, a rock musician with a disability. Our hero is just an imperfect human being with the ability of being kind and being selfish.” — Filmmaker Brendan Boogie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the musical comedy TALLYWACKER, which will be available to rent/own worldwide on digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms, on November 18, 2025.

TALLYWACKER tells the story of Aleister – a guitar player with brittle bone disease - and his able-bodied best friend and musical partner Emmett who together make up the band Tallywacker. The two are bonded like brothers by their passion for rock and roll and the simple fact that they love making music together. Tallywacker is asked to play their biggest show yet: opening for rock star Carly Major. When Carly fires a band member moments before the show, Aleister unexpectedly gets the chance of a lifetime to go on tour with Carly as her new guitar player. He invites Emmett to go along for the ride... as his roadie. For the first time, Aleister gets to live like a rock star – girls, drugs, and the thrill of being the center of attention. As Tallywacker takes a backseat to Aleister’s prestigious new gig, his friendship with Emmett gets put to the test. Aleister faces the challenging reality - and cost - of what happens when his dreams come true.

Written and directed by Brendan Boogie, TALLYWACKER was co-produced by Boogie, Jeremy Dubs and Chris Goodwin. Featured actors include: Jeremy Dubs (‘Aleister’), Chris Goodwin (‘Emmett’), Adwoa Duncan-Williams (‘Scarlett’), Rivera Reese (‘Carly’), Laurie Mahoney (‘Bonnie’) and Shawn Ray (‘Terry’).

“While TALLYWACKER is loosely based on the life of Jeremy Dubs - a rock musician with a disability – it is more than a thinly-veiled biography,” said filmmaker Brendan Boogie. “With this story, we tried to show a fully realized disabled character, warts and all. It is not 'inspiration porn.’ Our hero is just an imperfect human being with the ability of being kind and being selfish. With this simple choice, we think we've got a disabled portrayal unlike most things that have been seen in film before.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire TALLYWACKER directly with the filmmakers.

TALLYWACKER website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt29965193/

