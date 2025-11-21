FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES THRILLER “KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the psychological mystery-thriller KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL, which is now available to rent/own in North America on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, on November 21, 2025

Psychological Mystery-Thriller Now Available on North American VOD Platforms Starting November 21, 2025

Together with screenwriter Halina Rasinski, we created a story with KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL in which our main character is triggered by a scream and confronted with her own loss.” — Filmmaker Ewa Wikiel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the psychological mystery-thriller KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL, which is now available to rent/own in North America on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, on November 21, 2025 and on DVD November 25, 2025. KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL had its prestigious North American premiere as an official nominee at the SXSW Film Festival.

KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL tells the story of a young woman’s life unraveling after a fatal crash reawakens her buried grief. Bacteriologist Lena drives past a burning car and hears the scream of a dying woman. She does not tell her boyfriend how much the incident disturbs her, just as she hasn’t spoken about her ongoing anguish. Instead, she throws herself into her work and begins to obsessively intrude into the life of the deceased, beginning an affair with the widower and gradually taking on the role of mother to his son. Her persistent insomnia causes her to lose the boundary between dreams and reality. Eventually, realizing she needs help, she accepts the guidance of a whisperer and begins to find her own way of coping with her loss.

Directed by Ewa Wikiel and co-written by Wikiel and Halina Rasinski, KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL’s featured actors include: Gina Henkel (‘Lena’), Anton Weil (‘Jakob’), Pawel Delag (‘Wiktor Wysocki’), and Wiktoria Gorodeckaja (‘Vera’). Executive Producers include Gabrielle Ranae, Joey Letz and Ace Salvador.

“My inspiration for KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL was a scream I heard on a highway as I drove past a car accident. That scream stayed deep in my mind,” said filmmaker Ewa Wikiel, “Together with screenwriter Halina Rasinski, we created a story in which our main character is triggered by a scream and is confronted with her own loss. I want to bring to life a topic that is still not spoken about openly. A miscarriage or stillbirth is a loss that most women have to endure alone and in secret with a sense of failure, as Sharon Stone put it.”

“When I saw the movie, I knew I had to champion this exciting new talent through brokering the final investments and post funding, as well as submitting to SXSW resulting in their nomination, and partnering with Giulia at Mind the GAP for global distribution,” said co-producer Marcel Mate.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL directly with the filmmakers and Giulia Prenna of Mind the GAP Productions.

KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16311360

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - KRZYK: LOSING CONTROL (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.