Charity Navigator Launches Horizon AI Search Powered by Giving Compass to Modernize How Donors Find Nonprofits

Charity Navigator Debuts Horizon AI Search Powered by Giving Compass, offering donors a new intelligent nonprofit search experience.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass and Charity Navigator today announced a strategic partnership to build a new intelligent nonprofit search experience for donors nationwide. The first phase of this collaboration brings together Charity Navigator’s trusted ratings with Giving Compass’s modern search technology, strengthening how millions of donors find and evaluate nonprofits. Powered by Giving Compass’s Natural Language Search API, the new Horizon AI Search experience lets donors describe what they care about to receive instant, personalized recommendations—connecting them with organizations based on intent, not just keywords.

“By pairing Charity Navigator’s reliable ratings with Giving Compass’s innovative search capabilities, we’re helping donors make smarter, more confident decisions,” said Michael Thatcher, CEO of Charity Navigator.

Giving Compass’s search engine uses a hybrid approach that blends word matching and meaning matching to rank nonprofits based on relevance, clarity, and donor intent. The system prioritizes matches in an organization’s name, supports general and conceptual searches, and enables conversational requests such as:

“Nonprofits fighting climate change in California.”

“Large organizations helping homeless veterans.”

“Find me nonprofits in St. Louis that support youth education.”

“Donors deserve a search experience that feels human, modern, and trustworthy,” said Dale Nirvani Pfeifer, CEO of Giving Compass. “By making it possible for donors to search in plain English and get results that truly reflect their intent, we’re helping people find nonprofit organizations that match their values not just their vocabulary.”

By combining Charity Navigator’s trusted ratings with Giving Compass’s modern search technology, the two organizations are helping donors make informed, meaningful giving decisions.

About Giving Compass

Giving Compass is centralizing philanthropic data so funders, advisors, and researchers can help impact-driven donors transform their generosity into meaningful change for communities and society. Since 2017, the 501(c)(3) organization has provided clear, connected information about the nonprofit landscape—making it easier to understand issues, compare organizations, and take meaningful action.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness, and build trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.