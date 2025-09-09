Giving Compass Acquires the WiserGiving Style Quiz™ to Help Donors Give with Purpose

Giving Compass launches the Giving Styles Quiz, a new tool helping donors discover how their personal style shapes their philanthropy.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass, a leader in donor education, research, and technology, has acquired and relaunched the WiserGiving Style Quiz™, an easy-to-use tool that helps donors identify their unique approach to giving. Now integrated into Giving Compass’ donor education platform, Guide to Good, the revamped quiz is part of a broader initiative to personalize donor experiences and drive greater impact in philanthropy.

Originally developed by WiserGiving, the quiz has been modernized with new language and a more interactive experience. In just a few minutes, donors answer seven scenario-based questions on issues such as education, climate, healthcare, and democracy. Based on their responses, they are matched with one or more of six Giving Styles that reflect their values and strategic approach to making a difference:

+ The Catalyst – Inspires grassroots action and builds powerful movements

+ The Action Champion – Delivers immediate relief through direct service

+ The Watchdog – Protects progress through accountability and advocacy

+ The Capacity Cultivator – Strengthens nonprofits’ infrastructure and resiliency

+ The Advocate – Drives systemic change through policy and public action

+ The Innovator – Backs breakthrough solutions and bold new ideas

Each Giving Style comes with personalized guidance to help donors explore nonprofits, resources, and next steps within Guide to Good—including curated reading lists, relevant issue areas, and opportunities to support vetted nonprofit organizations.

“Understanding your giving style makes every action more intentional and impactful,” said Dale Pfeifer, CEO of Giving Compass. “This quiz is designed to empower donors with clarity and confidence, so they can align their generosity with what matters most to them.”

Anyone interested in knowing their personal giving style can take the Giving Styles quiz for free at gg.givingcompass.org/quiz.

About Giving Compass

Giving Compass, a leader in donor education, research, and technology since 2017, created Guide to Good, a trusted resource for people to learn about issues, find local nonprofits, and make a lasting difference. With intuitive tools, including curated resources, a nonprofit database, giving planner, and research insights, Guide to Good makes it easier to give confidently where it matters most.

