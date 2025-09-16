Social Innovation Leader Piyush Tantia Appointed to Giving Compass Board of Directors

Giving Compass appoints social innovation leader Piyush Tantia to its board, bringing behavioral science expertise to advance impact-driven giving.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass today announced the appointment of Piyush Tantia to its board of directors. Tantia is a widely recognized leader in social innovation and behavioral science who has spent his career applying research insights to real-world challenges.

“We are excited to welcome Piyush to the Giving Compass board,” said Dale Pfeifer, CEO of Giving Compass. “His expertise in behavioral science and his proven ability to turn innovative ideas into practical solutions will strengthen our work to help donors give in ways that drive meaningful, community-led change.”

Tantia served as Chief Innovation Officer and founding Executive Director at ideas42, where he helped transform the organization from a Harvard research initiative into an independent nonprofit tackling complex social issues. Under his leadership, ideas42 launched initiatives across finance, education, poverty, and healthcare, establishing itself as a global leader in applying behavioral science for good.

“There are millions of artisanal producers of impact and millions of donors eager to support them, yet both sides find it frustrating to find each other. Joining the Giving Compass board is an exciting opportunity for me to help solve that innovation challenge,” said Piyush Tantia

Tantia joins Giving Compass’ board of directors alongside:

+ Jeff Raikes, Co-Founder and Board Chair, Seattle, WA

+ Larry Liebowitz, Co-Founder and Board Member, New York City, NY

+ Kim Laughton, Board Member, San Francisco, CA

+ Dien Yuen, Board Member, San Francisco, CA

+ Stephanie Fuerstner-Gillis, Board Member, Seattle, WA

About Giving Compass

Giving Compass, a leader in donor education, research, and technology since 2017, created Guide to Good, a trusted resource for people to learn about issues, find local nonprofits, and make a lasting difference. With intuitive tools, including curated resources, a nonprofit database, a giving planner, and research insights, Guide to Good makes it easier to give confidently where it matters most.

