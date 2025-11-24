The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference in Doha, Qatar
Day 1 – Itqan Center for Innovation and Medical Simulation – Doha
The first day featured four specialized training workshops beginning at 9:00 AM:
Workshop One: Bedside echocardiography in acute cases, where two teams of physicians received training in POCUS echocardiography through both theoretical and practical modules.
Workshop Two: Cardiopulmonary support using the heart-lung machine in operating rooms and intensive care, with lectures and practical demonstrations for doctors, nurses, and technicians.
Workshop Three: ECG and echocardiography in fetuses and children, covering theoretical principles and hands-on diagnostic training for congenital heart diseases.
Workshop Four: Studying and evaluating the circulatory system in shock, reviewing interventional diagnostic methods, right heart catheterization, pulmonary pressure assessment, and strategies for managing cardiopulmonary shock. An open discussion featured experts Daniel Borchof (USA), Hani Sabour (UAE), and Abdulrahman Al Arabi (Qatar).
All workshops concluded at 4:30 PM.
Day 2 – Sheraton Doha Hotel – Qatar
Events began at 8:30 AM in the Majlis Hall, welcoming guests from Qatar, the GCC, and numerous Arab and foreign countries. The session opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran. Professor Mohammed Zubaid (Kuwait), President of the Gulf Heart Association, inaugurated the conference, followed by an opening address from Dr. Hajar Ahmed Hajar Al-Binali (Qatar), President of the Conference. Professor Mandeep Mehra (USA) delivered the keynote lecture on “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Cardiovascular Diseases.”
First Session – 10:30 AM
Topic: Cardio-Metabolic Interactions and Cardiovascular Diseases
Lectures were delivered by Professor Abdullah Shehab (UAE), Dr. Khalid Al-Rasadi (Oman), and Professor Shahrad Taheri (Qatar), followed by open discussion.
After Friday prayers, the sessions resumed at 1:00 PM.
Second Session
Topic: Ischemic Heart Diseases
Lectures were delivered by Dr. Ashraf Al-Azzouni (UAE), Professor Carlo De Mario (Italy), and Dr. Hani Najm (USA), followed by discussion.
Third Session – 2:30 PM
A joint session with the European Society of Cardiology – Acute Cardiovascular Care Association. Speakers included Professor Mohammed Zubaid (Kuwait), Dr. Uwe Ziemer (Germany), Dr. Abdullah Esmail (Kuwait), and Professor Peter Clemmensen (Germany).
Fourth Session – 4:00 PM
Topic: Cardiac Rhythm Disorders
Lectures by Dr. Samah Al-Kharji (Kuwait), Dr. Adel Khalifa Sultan Hamad (Bahrain), and Dr. Najeeb Al-Rawahi (Oman), followed by discussion.
Scientific sessions concluded at 5:00 PM.
Exhibiting Companies Session:
Held concurrently in Al-Rayan Room from 4:30 to 6:00 PM, featuring presentations on modern medical devices and innovations in cardiovascular care.
Day 3 – Sheraton Doha Hotel – Qatar
The final day began at 9:00 AM and included parallel sessions covering heart failure, women’s cardiovascular health, tricuspid valve disease, pediatric cardiology, and minimally invasive cardiac surgery.
Session One – 9:00 AM
Topic: Heart Failure
Speakers included Dr. Fahad Al-Sindi (Bahrain), Dr. Faras Badr (UAE), Dr. Hany Sabbour (UAE), and Dr. Mariam Al-Qaseer (Saudi Arabia).
Session Two
Topic: Cardiovascular Diseases in Women
Lectures were delivered by Professor Daniel Burkhoff (USA), Dr. Fahad Al-Kindi (Amman), Dr. Hani Sabor (UAE), and Dr. Rasha Al-Bawardi (KSA).
Session Three – 11:00 AM
Topic: Tricuspid Valve Diseases
Speakers included Dr. Abdallah El-Sabbagh (USA), Professor Carlo De Mario (Italy), Professor Thierry Folliguet (France), and Professor Guangyuan Song (China).
Session Four – 1:00 PM
A keynote on AI in Cardiac Care, followed by an open “Meet the Experts” discussion featuring Professor Lars Svensson (USA), Dr. Maan Fares (USA), Professor Daniel Burkhoff (USA), and Professor Carlo De Mario (Italy).
Pediatric Cardiology Sessions – Al-Rayan Room
Beginning at 9:00 AM and continuing throughout the day, these sessions covered advanced topics in neonatal and pediatric cardiac care. Speakers included Dr. Hani Najm (USA), Dr. Olivier Ghez (Qatar), Dr. Firat Altin (Qatar), Dr. Andrew Deward (Qatar), Dr. Grace Van Leeuwen (Qatar), Dr. Hamza El-Khidir (Qatar), Dr. Prabhakar Nayak (Qatar), Dr. Younes Boudjemline (Qatar), Dr. Samir Gupta (Qatar), Dr. Ahmed Abushahin (Qatar), Dr. Tawfiq bin Imran (Qatar), Dr. Faraz Masud (Qatar), and Dr. Gehan Ali (Qatar).
Minimally Invasive and Vascular Surgery Sessions – Salwa Ballroom
Beginning at 9:00 AM, sessions included lectures by Dr. Hamad Al-Habib (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Ali Kindawi (Qatar), Professor Abudar Al-Ganadi (Yemen), Dr. Ijaz Hidayat (Qatar), Nurse Mouna Khoja (Qatar), and Dr. Yasser Shouman (Qatar).
Further lectures on improving surgical outcomes were delivered by Dr. Mohammad Lateef Wani (Qatar), Dr. Lars Svensson (USA), Dr. Bassam Shouman (Qatar), Dr. Ashfaq Patel (Qatar), Dr. Samah Mohammad (Qatar), and Dr. Mohammad El-Kahlout (Qatar).
Vascular surgery topics were presented by Dr. Hassan Al Thani (Qatar), Dr. Angelo Nobre (Portugal), Dr. Hassan Al-Dailami (USA), Dr. Hazem El-Beyrouti (Germany), Dr. Amr Faris (Qatar), and Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajji (Qatar).
The scientific sessions of the Seventeenth Gulf Heart Association Conference concluded at 3:00 PM on Saturday, 22/11/2025, marking one of the Association’s most internationally diverse and well-attended events to date.
