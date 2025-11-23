Berlin Barracks / DUI #3 / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3008139

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2025 at approximately 1817 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 656 US Route 302, Orange, VT

ACCUSED: Kenneth Stoudt

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Sara Tucker

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants, False Information to a Police Officer

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 302 in Orange. The operator was identified as Kenneth Stoudt of Orange, VT. Investigation determined Stoudt's vehicle crossed over the fog line before leaving the roadway and crashing. Further investigation determined Stoudt was impaired and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. A passenger of the vehicle was identified as Sara Tucker of Waitsfield, VT. Tucker provided false information to Troopers by falsely identifying herself. Investigation revealed Tucker had multiple active warrants for her arrest. Tucker was taken into custody. Both Stoudt and Tucker were transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for Processing. Stoudt and Tucker were issued citations answer to the above charges. Tucker was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $100 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 @ 1230

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: NO