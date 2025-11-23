Berlin Barracks / DUI #3 / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008139
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2025 at approximately 1817 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 656 US Route 302, Orange, VT
ACCUSED: Kenneth Stoudt
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Sara Tucker
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants, False Information to a Police Officer
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 302 in Orange. The operator was identified as Kenneth Stoudt of Orange, VT. Investigation determined Stoudt's vehicle crossed over the fog line before leaving the roadway and crashing. Further investigation determined Stoudt was impaired and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. A passenger of the vehicle was identified as Sara Tucker of Waitsfield, VT. Tucker provided false information to Troopers by falsely identifying herself. Investigation revealed Tucker had multiple active warrants for her arrest. Tucker was taken into custody. Both Stoudt and Tucker were transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for Processing. Stoudt and Tucker were issued citations answer to the above charges. Tucker was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $100 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 @ 1230
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: NO
