RE: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury Closed Briefly
The roadway has been cleared, and normal traffic can resume. Please continue to drive carefully as conditions may continue to be poor in the area.
From: Bennett, Justin
Sent: Monday, November 24, 2025 01:41
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury Closed Briefly
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury in the area of 2728 Memorial Drive is closed briefly due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for less than 30 minutes. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
//SIGNED//
JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495
State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727
