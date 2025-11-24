Submit Release
RE: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury Closed Briefly

The roadway has been cleared, and normal traffic can resume. Please continue to drive carefully as conditions may continue to be poor in the area.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Williston: 802.848.7111 opt 3

 

 

From: Bennett, Justin
Sent: Monday, November 24, 2025 01:41
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury Closed Briefly

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury in the area of 2728 Memorial Drive is closed briefly due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for less than 30 minutes.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727

 

 

