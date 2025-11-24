Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury Closed Briefly

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury in the area of 2728 Memorial Drive is closed briefly due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for less than 30 minutes. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.