RaceX Launches Professional Racehorse Syndication Platform in Dubai and the UAE

RaceX has launched a professional racehorse syndication service in Dubai and the UAE, offering trainers and owners structured, transparent shared ownership.

We wanted to make racehorse ownership in Dubai accessible without compromising professionalism. RaceX gives owners a clear, transparent structure and a properly managed experience.” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, MEYDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RaceX , a Dubai-based racehorse ownership platform, has officially launched its professional racehorse syndication service in Dubai and the wider UAE, offering trainers and horse owners a structured, transparent, and professionally managed approach to shared racehorse ownership.Designed specifically for the UAE racing environment, RaceX provides a governance-led syndication model that prioritizes owner education, operational clarity, and long-term sustainability. The platform addresses many of the administrative and expectation-management challenges traditionally associated with racehorse syndication.Unlike open marketplaces, RaceX operates as a curated syndication platform, working directly with licensed trainers and horse owners to structure responsible syndicates while maintaining stable control, reputation, and compliance.A Structured Approach to Racehorse SyndicationRaceX supports trainers and owners seeking to syndicate racehorses in the UAE without the administrative burden and unmanaged owner expectations common in traditional syndication models.The platform delivers end-to-end syndication support, including:• Ownership structuring and allocation strategy• Professional owner onboarding and education• Clear governance and communication frameworks• Transparent payment handling and prize money clarity• Ongoing owner experience managementThis allows trainers to remain focused on performance, while owners gain access to shared racehorse ownership through a professionally managed structure.Benefits for TrainersFor trainers, RaceX offers a reliable framework to syndicate horses in Dubai while protecting stable operations:• Reduced financial exposure through shared ownership• Owner communication and management handled by RaceX• Structured governance and clear operational boundaries• Ability to retain control while expanding ownership participationThe platform is designed for trainers seeking professional ownership management without becoming a customer service operation.Benefits for OwnersFor owners, RaceX provides a transparent and accessible pathway into UAE racing:• Legally structured ownership participation• Education and guidance for first-time owners• Direct involvement without operational burden• Access to horses already in training or entering trainingThe experience is designed around clarity, professionalism, and long-term engagement within the UAE racing ecosystem.Built for the UAE Racing LandscapeRaceX has been developed with a strong focus on Dubai and UAE racing, including suitability for major racing venues and local regulatory standards. Each syndication opportunity is carefully reviewed to ensure alignment between trainer objectives, racing conditions, and owner expectations.Invitation to Trainers and OwnersRaceX is now welcoming enquiries from:• UAE-based trainers• Racehorse owners• International owners bringing horses into the UAEAll discussions are conducted through a confidential, consultation-led process.About RaceXRaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse ownership and syndication platform designed to expand access to UAE racing while maintaining high standards of governance, transparency, and professionalism. The platform specializes in structured shared ownership solutions that benefit trainers, owners, and the wider racing ecosystem.Media & Enquiriesracing@racex.ae

