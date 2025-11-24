'Shared HEIs Ecosystem' a reality - NEP2020 IHE Journey moves from Phase I to Phase II-propelled by AIU & Edify Online

Internationalizing Highter Education - Journey from Phase I to Phase II

PHASE I-study to architect ‘Shared HEIs Ecosystem’ for promoting global academic partnerships, learning, and research opportunities-moves to next Phase II

To become a leading player in the global knowledge economy, we need to embrace innovative models of collaboration, emerging technologies, and build a robust framework for international engagement” — Dr. Pankaj (Mrs.) Mittal, Secretary General of AIU

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHASE I is an exploratory market study by EdifyOnline (USA) and AIU (India) to architect ‘Shared HEIs Ecosystem’ for promoting global academic partnerships, improving access to international learning opportunities, and enhancing institutional capacities across Indian universities.Phase I, spanned more than two years, was strategically designed to identify the tactical steps needed to advance the internationalization of higher education in India to next operationalizing PHASE II. The PHASE I market study focused on three areas: 1) Promoting academic linkages across institutions, 2) Enabling cross-border learning opportunities, and 3) Strengthening institutional capacities for global engagement” said Anil P. Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of EdifyOnline.Dr. Pankaj (Mrs.) Mittal, the Secretary General of AIU, said “As India aspires to become a leading player in the global knowledge economy, it is imperative to embrace innovative models of collaboration, harness emerging technologies, and build a robust framework for international engagement – AIU and EdifyOnline are working with few member universities to participate in next PHASE II and invite all others member universities to contact AIU to join”Prof. (Dr.) Vinay Kumar Pathak, President of AIU and Vice-Chancellor of CSJMU, Kanpur, addressed the need for “the higher education institutions, future researchers, professors, international office managers, and postdoctoral students to work with the research team of EdifyOnline and AIU around ‘Shared HEIs Ecosystem’ directed towards internationalizing higher education for the benefit of policy makers, regulators, and leaders of HEIs”.Phase I findings underscored that “internationalizing Indian higher education is not simply about prestige or higher global rankings; it is a strategic imperative to equip future generations for the complexities and opportunities of an increasingly interconnected world”, this perspective was articulated by Dr. Amarendra Pani, Joint Director (Research) at AIU, and Dr. Mohammad Ilyas, Research Scholar at EdifyOnline, in their Education Times article published on October 26, 2025, titled “Why India’s Higher Education Sector Needs a Litmus Test.”According to Vik Agarwal, CEO of EdifyOnline, “the purpose of PHASE I was to lay the foundation for operationalizing the University Cluster Initiative (UCI) framework”, which is scheduled to launch in January 2026. He emphasized that “this joint effort is designed to strengthen the globally shared HEIs ecosystem for AIU member universities”. Vik Agarwal also noted that “EdifyOnline is finalizing partnerships with several leading U.S. Universities to participate in Phase II, set to begin in January 2026, with additional institutions expected to join in the pipeline”.About AIU:Established in 1925, Association of Indian Universities is the apex representative Body of Universities and other HEIs in India. It is the second oldest association of universities in the world. The membership of AIU includes conventional, state, central, private, deemed to be universities, and Institutes of National Importance. In addition to 992 Indian Universities, AIU also includes 17 Universities/Institutes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Germany, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uganda, and Zambia as its Associate Members. www.aiu.ac.in About EdifyOnline:EdifyOnline was founded with a simple belief: “Everyone has the right to be enlightened. It just takes the right teacher”. EdifyOnline brings global academic talent to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that are facing an acute shortage of competent academic talent or looking for international competencies to complement their strengths. www.edifyonline.com

