Unveiled-Internationalizing Higher Education Report - A study of preparedness of Indian Higher Education Institutions

Shared Ecosystem using university clusters pilot study - A joint Initiative by Edify Online Corp (USA) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU, India).

IHE Report addresses gaps by exploring pathways for HEIs to internationalize their campuses using holistic, affordable, and scalable approach - focusing on the challenges and opportunities they face” — EdifyOnline & AIU Research Team

NEW DELHI, DELHI UNION TERRITORY, INDIA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first IHE Report, a joint effort of EdifyOnline (USA) and AIU (India), was unveiled for the future researchers and postdoctoral graduate students interested in internationalization of higher education (IHE) for making Indian universities globally competitive.Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), hosted the AIU ‘Central Zone Vice Chancellors Meet’ on February 25, 2025, at the Bhubaneshwar campus, Odisha, and shared the power of dedication inspiring the audience “how he started KIIT with no land, limited finances (only Rs. 5,000/-) and little knowledge of higher education in 1992” today serving over 100,000 students including tribal children”.Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, vice chancellor of KIIT, welcomed vice-chancellors from central zone universities and emphasized “the need to diversify education beyond boundaries for the benefit of learners”.Prof. (Dr.) Vinay Kumar Pathak, President of AIU and Vice-Chancellor of CSJMU, Kanpur, said “As India aspires to become a leading player in the global knowledge economy, it is imperative to embrace innovative models of collaboration, harness emerging technologies, and build a robust framework for international engagement”.Dr. Pankaj (Mrs.) Mittal, the Secretary General of AIU, addressed the need for “the higher education institutions, future researchers, professors, international office managers, and postdoctoral students to work with the research team of EdifyOnline and AIU around ‘Shared Ecosystem’ directed towards internationalizing higher education for the benefit of policy makers, regulators, and leaders of HEIs”.Mr. Anil P. Agarwal, founder of Edify Online Corp (USA), envisions “The key takeaway of IHE Report is to create a ‘shared ecosystem’, test, and validate it using a limited initiative ‘University Cluster Pilot Study (UCPS)”. He added “The shared ecosystem is critical for developing an organic, holistic, and catalyst pathway for internationalizing higher education”.Mr. Vikram Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Edify Online Corp (USA) said “The strength of the report is dedicated to shared insights from 210 higher education institutions (HEIs) across India who participated in the IHE Survey conducted in November 2024”. He announced at the conference “EdifyOnline will provide the Noodle Learning Platform for enabling a centralized lecturing by global academic talents under the purview of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to ensure the process is in full compliance of Indian accreditation and regulatory framework”.Dr. Amarendra Pani, joint director research AIU, who led the IHE Report project with a research team consisting of Mr. Anil P. Agarwal, Dr. Mohammad Ilyas, and Dr. Ruchi Payal shared that “The IHE Report addresses the gaps by exploring pathways for HEIs to internationalize their campuses through a holistic, affordable, and scalable approach, focusing on the challenges and opportunities they face”.Mr. John Katzman, CEO of Noodle shared his vision "Noodle aims to empower universities to transform the world; this important initiative, which brings collaborative, innovative, and accessible education to global learners, is right on mission,". He further added that “Noodle learning platform enables networks of universities to market and deliver world-class education at lower expense”.About AIU:Established in 1925, Association of Indian Universities is the apex representative Body of Universities and other HEIs in India. It is the second oldest association of universities in the world. The membership of AIU includes conventional, state, central, private, deemed to be universities, and Institutes of National Importance. In addition to 992 Indian Universities, AIU also includes 17 Universities/Institutes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Germany, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uganda, and Zambia as its Associate Members. www.aiu.ac.in About EdifyOnline:EdifyOnline was founded with a simple belief: “Everyone has the right to be enlightened, it just takes the right teacher”. EdifyOnline brings global academic talent to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that are facing an acute shortage of competent academic talent or looking for international competencies to complement their strengths. www.edifyonline.com About Noodle:Noodle is the leading tech-enabled strategy and services partner for higher education. A certified B corporation, Noodle (founded in 2013) has developed infrastructure and online enrollment growth for some of the best academic institutions in the world. Noodle empowers universities to transform the world through life-changing learning. Noodle deploys technology, tools, and platforms that integrate for scale, making our partners more resilient, responsive, efficient, and interconnected. www.noodle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.