18 Indian Universities shortlisted for IHE Research #1 papers on (NEP-2020) IHE Topics-10 winners to be announced soon

Holistic step to Internationalizing Higher Education

A joint Initiative by Edify Online (USA) and the Association of Indian Universities (India) for enabling Internationalizing higher education.

We invite VCs, Deans, Professors, and research scholars to work with us in research activities for promoting IHE relevant topics of NEP-2020.” — Joint Research team of AIU and EdifyOnline

NEW DELHI, DELHI UNION TERRITORY, INDIA, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Indian Universities ( AIU ), India, and EdifyOnline , USA, in a joint effort are focused on accelerating the goals of NEP-2020 towards internationalizing higher education (IHE).In a recent call to write research papers on topics relevant to IHE topics, scholars from forty (40) universities participated. The following 18-universities have been shortlisted: 1) Amity Noida, 2) BITS Pilani, 3) Central University Kashmir, 4) Dr CV Raman University MP, 5) Dr DY Oatik Vidyapeeth Pune, 6) Galgotias Noida, 7) Guru Kashi Punjab, 8) ICFAI Bangluru, 9) MANUU Hyderabad, 10) NIEPA New Delhi, 11) NIFTEM, 12) Noor ul Islam Centre, 13) SKAUST, Kashmir, 14) Sri Guru Ram Rai Dehradun, 15) St. Xavier’s Kolkata, 16) Symbiosis International Pune, 17) Vishwakarma University Pune, 18) Woxsen University.According to Anil P Agarwal, founder & chairman of EdifyOnline, “we are taking steps for exposing students and faculty of Indian universities to global best practices, perspectives on emerging areas, and policies. We invite global academicians & experts into monthly webinars, engage Indian leaders, scholars, and students into research projects, award and publish credible papers, exposing Indian universities to global institutions for broader partnerships”.In February 2025, at Central zone Vice Chancellor’s Meet at KISS-DU, Dr (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU, unveiled a comprehensive ‘IHE Report’ which was supported by 210 Indian universities. Dr. Mittal indicated “we are energized by overwhelming support of Indian and global institutions & faculty for building a shared HEI Ecosystem”.Dr Amarendra Pani, Sr. Director Research AIU, said “These IHE Research papers will be critical for developing future discussions with academia within India and abroad, therefore, will be compiled in IHE Journal format and published by AIU”.Dr. Vinay K. Pathak, President of AIU and vice-chancellor of CSJMU, welcomes the proposal “for inviting the winners of 10 best papers to IHE Global Webinars in future panel discussions hosted by AIU and EdifyOnline”.“We invite vice-chancellors to work with us in research activities relevant to IHE topics and help us build an IHE Thinktank group for future discussions with global education experts and with governmental agencies including Ministry of Education in India for IHE matters relating to accreditations and policies” said, Mr. Anil P Agarwal of EdifyOnline.About AIU:Established in 1925, Association of Indian Universities is the apex representative Body of Universities and other HEIs in India. It is the second oldest association of universities in the world. The membership of AIU includes conventional, state, central, private, deemed to be universities, and Institutes of National Importance. In addition to 992 Indian Universities, AIU also includes 17 Universities/Institutes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Germany, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uganda, and Zambia as its Associate Members. www.aiu.ac.in About EdifyOnline:EdifyOnline was founded with a simple belief: “Everyone has the right to be enlightened, it just takes the right teacher”. EdifyOnline brings global academic talent to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that are facing acute shortage of competent academic talents or looking for international competencies to complement their strengths. www.edifyonline.com About IHE Advisory Board An apex virtual entity focused on Internationalizing Higher Education (IHE) – managed by the Association of Indian Universities (India) and Edify Online Corp (USA). https://www.edifyonline.com/ihe-advisory

EdifyOnline Indian NEP 2020 Policy Driven by Catalysts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.