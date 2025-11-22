FW: Royalton Barracks/Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2006007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: July 2025 thru Sept 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement, Petit Larceny, Fraudulent use

ACCUSED: Cindy L. Mears

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 31, 2025, the Vermont State Police in Royalton was contacted by AADCO Medical, in the town of Randolph, regarding an embezzlement within the company. Investigation by the state police including a review of financial records revealed that during several months of 2025 an ex-employee embezzled money by using a company credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling over $100 dollars from July 2025 through September 2025. VSP’s investigation identified the suspect in the embezzlement as Cindy Mears, who was hired by the company as an Administrative Assistant in May 2025 and terminated from the company in October 2025.

On Nov. 20, 2025, Mears was arrested and processed at the Royalton Barracks. She was released with a citation to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m., January 21, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea.

No further information is available currently. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Mear’s arraignment.