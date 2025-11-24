316 Strategy Group Launches New Website for Elevator, the Nation’s Leader in Co-Warehousing

Elevator Co-Warehousing in Des Moines, Iowa

316 Strategy Group launches Elevator’s new website, supporting the company’s rapid Midwest expansion and growing national co-warehousing footprint.

Every new market is an opportunity to support local businesses.” — Emiliano Lerda

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 316 Strategy Group, a brand and digital strategy firm based in Omaha, has launched a new website for Elevator, the Midwest-based co-warehousing company that is redefining how ecommerce brands and small businesses scale. The site reflects Elevator’s growing national presence and the vision of its founders, Shannon and Emiliano Lerda.Elevator: Built by Founders Who Lived the ProblemShannon and Emiliano Lerda launched Elevator in 2022 after building their own e-commerce business from their living room floor. As they packed orders among piles of inventory and raised two kids, they quickly realized the traditional warehousing model was not built for businesses like theirs. Their solution was to create a flexible, scalable workspace that blends warehouse infrastructure, coworking, and community, designed specifically for modern founders.“We created Elevator because we could not find anything like it,” said Shannon Lerda. “We knew if we needed this kind of space, other entrepreneurs did too.”What Is Co-Warehousing?Co-warehousing combines private warehouse units, coworking space, and logistics support under one roof. It allows e-commerce sellers, service providers, and small teams to operate and scale efficiently, with access to everything from loading docks to meeting rooms, all in one membership.A Website That Matches Their MomentumThe new website, www.elevatorspaces.com , showcases Elevator’s mission, member success stories, and growing footprint. Designed by 316 Strategy Group, the site was built to reflect the brand’s momentum, culture, and category leadership.“The old site did not match the movement Elevator has become,” said Joseph Kenney, founder of 316 Strategy Group. “This new digital presence is a launchpad, not just for visibility but for the next phase of national growth.”“Our new website signals the next phase of Elevator as we grow beyond Omaha and Des Moines,” said Joshua Peterson, Marketing Director at Elevator. “316 Strategy Group helped us develop a site that gives us more room to tell our story and enhances our brand reputation in the co-warehousing and co working industries as we continue to expand into new markets.”Key Features of Elevator SpacesFlexible warehouse units with 24/7 accessPrivate offices and coworking desksLoading docks, inventory storage, and shipping infrastructureMeeting rooms, content studios, and business amenitiesCommunity programming, networking, and educational eventsRegional Expansion and National VisionElevator started in Omaha in a repurposed historic building, once home to O’Keefe Elevator, and quickly gained traction with ecommerce sellers, creatives, and small business owners. The company launched its Des Moines location earlier this year and will open new co-warehousing offices in Lincoln and North Kansas City this fall. A St. Louis location is scheduled for 2026.“Every new market is an opportunity to support local businesses,” said Emiliano Lerda. “This site helps us tell that story and expand our impact.”“Working with the 316 Strategy Group team has been wonderful and easy,” said Levi Cermak, Chief Revenue Officer at Elevator. “They brought a depth of expertise and paired that with our voice and feel of our brand to create a website we love. We are proud to partner with them to bring co-warehousing and coworking to new markets in the Midwest and beyond.”Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Elevator?A co-warehousing platform designed for ecommerce and small business growth, combining logistics infrastructure with flexible workspace and community support.Who founded Elevator?Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, entrepreneurs who created the model based on their own experience building a business from home.Where is Elevator located?Omaha, Des Moines, and soon Lincoln and North Kansas City. St. Louis will open in 2026.Who is it for?Small businesses, ecommerce brands, creatives, and service providers who need a space to scale and a community to grow with.About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is a digital marketing and brand strategy firm headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. The agency specializes in web development, media production, and consulting for businesses across the United States.About ElevatorElevator is a next-generation co-warehousing company founded by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda. Focused on e-commerce and small business growth, Elevator offers flexible space, logistics support, and community infrastructure. Proudly woman- and minority-owned, Elevator is expanding across the Midwest to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen local economies.

