World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls Announces Final 12 Bakeries in Global Search on National Cinnamon Roll Day

Rows of unbaked cinnamon rolls prepared fresh, capturing the start of the journey to becoming the World’s Best Cinnamon Roll.

From thousands of nominations, 12 bakeries remain in the global quest to crown the World’s Best Cinnamon Roll this December.

We’re not just chasing frosting, we’re chasing the roll that tells a story and connects with its community.” — James Cocktail

SAN DIEGO, NE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On National Cinnamon Roll Day , celebrated every October 4, the team at World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls announced the next stage in its year-long search to crown the finest cinnamon roll on Earth. This day not only marks a global celebration of the beloved pastry, but also signals the moment when the organization narrows its focus to the final 12 bakeries that will compete for the coveted title of World’s Best Cinnamon Roll.Over the past year, the World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls team has traveled thousands of miles, read tens of thousands of online reviews, monitored social media buzz, and worked with creators and food reviewers to taste-test cinnamon rolls and buns across the globe. Public nominations poured in from every corner of the world, resulting in thousands of submissions that helped shape this year’s finalists.“Being named the World’s Best Cinnamon Roll is life-changing,” said a spokesperson for the organization. “Last year’s winner, Isles Bun & Coffee of Minneapolis, saw global recognition after earning the title. From the dough to the frosting, their craft showed why this honor matters so deeply to both bakers and communities.”The Next Stage of the SearchNow that the 12 bakeries have been selected, the process enters its most rigorous phase. Over the next two months, members of the World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls team will visit each bakery a second or third time, evaluating consistency, creativity, and the full guest experience.The judging criteria go far beyond taste. Rolls are assessed on texture, flavor balance, frosting ratio, and that intangible sense of magic that makes a cinnamon roll unforgettable. The search is as much about culture and craft as it is about sugar and spice.Why It MattersSince its founding, World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls has recognized that the cinnamon roll is more than just a pastry—it’s a tradition, a family memory, and a centerpiece of comfort. The annual award has become a marker of excellence for bakeries around the globe, raising profiles, driving tourism, and shaping reputations.“Some chase fame,” the team likes to say, “we chase frosting.”The 2025 winner of the World’s Best Cinnamon Roll will be announced in December.About World’s Best Cinnamon RollsWorld’s Best Cinnamon Rolls is dedicated to discovering, celebrating, and sharing the best cinnamon rolls on Earth. Each year, the team travels extensively, blending public opinion with firsthand reviews to curate a definitive list of the world’s finest rolls. The organization has visited hundreds of bakeries, cafés, and kitchens, spotlighting both legendary institutions and rising stars.For more information, to nominate a bakery, or to follow the journey, visit www.WorldsBestCinnamonRolls.com

