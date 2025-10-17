Omaha Food Magazine Unveils Sophisticated Rebrand to Match Its Bold Future

The new Omaha Food Magazine logo embodies the city’s energy and warmth with bold, modern typography and a vibrant red-and-yellow palette symbolizing flavor, joy, and community.

Omaha Food Magazine unveils a bold new rebrand by 316 Strategy Group, marking 15 years of celebrating local restaurants, culture, and community in Omaha.

This rebrand reflects who we’ve become as a publication and as a city. It’s vibrant, local, and deeply connected to the food and people that make Omaha special.” — Julia Eskelson

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omaha Food Magazine (OFM), the city’s largest and most influential food-centric digital publication, has officially unveiled a fresh new look, marking a major milestone in its 15-year journey. With more than 40,000 subscribers and millions of regional and national video views across platforms, Omaha Food Magazine has grown far beyond its original blog roots. The rebrand reflects not only a visual evolution but also a strategic shift toward a modern, curated, and culture-forward voice in food media.A New Era for Omaha’s Food StorytellingKnown for its nationally recognized restaurant videos, award-winning food photography, and editorial storytelling, Omaha Food Magazine has become more than a publication—it is a movement. With 134 food shoots completed in 2024 alone and content that reaches audiences across the Midwest and beyond, OFM continues to fuel growth for Omaha’s locally owned dining scene. Now, it finally looks the part.From Broadcast Bold to Curated CultureThe original Omaha Food Magazine logo, built in stark black and red, bold all-caps typography—captured the energy of a breaking news bulletin. It was made for the early digital era, when standing out meant being loud. The new brand identity, designed in collaboration with 316 Strategy Group , introduces a more editorial, expressive, and refined tone. 316 Strategy Group, Omaha’s leader in logo design, branding, and rebrands, was the natural choice for this undertaking. The agency has earned a national reputation for helping businesses build authentic, visually powerful brands while remaining deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Choosing a local Omaha firm wasn’t just practical—it was intentional. Omaha Food Magazine wanted to partner with a company that understands the creativity, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit defining the city’s food scene. When it comes to branding in Omaha, everyone knows you go to 316 Strategy Group.-Typography: Fluid and stylized, evoking the feel of a modern magazine masthead.-Color Palette: Vibrant reds and soft yellows replace harsh contrasts, symbolizing joy, nostalgia, and community.-Layout: Centers the word food both emotionally and visually, keeping the heart of the publication front and center.Where the old logo said we report the news, the new one says we live it. It reflects a curated, emotionally resonant identity aligned with today’s evolving food culture—where dining represents connection, lifestyle, and creativity.Why NowThe rebrand isn’t just cosmetic, it’s strategic. As the media landscape shifts and the way people engage with food continues to evolve, Omaha Food Magazine is looking ahead. The rebrand is part of a broader vision to elevate Omaha’s culinary scene and empower locally owned restaurants in new and powerful ways. In 2025, OFM will expand its partnerships with restaurants, hotels, breweries, and culinary associations to co-create immersive dining experiences, collaborative events, and social campaigns that deliver measurable business results for the local culinary community.“A rebrand isn't just about how something looks; it's about what it means,” said a spokesperson for Omaha Food Magazine. “We wanted an identity that could carry us into the future, something intentional, expressive, and representative of who we are today. This new look reflects our passion, our reach, and our commitment to local food culture.”Looking Forward: The Future of Food Media in OmahaWith a reimagined brand and a growing creative team, Omaha Food Magazine is prepared to lead the next chapter of food storytelling in the Midwest. The rebrand marks the beginning of a larger strategic push that includes new video series, interactive dining experiences, and pop-up collaborations. OFM is also deepening its involvement with Omaha’s hospitality and tourism ecosystem—showcasing neighborhood gems, emerging chefs, and nationally recognized restaurateurs through high-impact digital storytelling. The mission remains the same: to help locally owned and operated restaurants thrive through storytelling, visibility, and genuine connection. The new look is simply the first course in what promises to be a very satisfying future. To explore the rebrand and watch the official reveal video, visit OmahaFoodMagazine.com. Because here in Omaha, food isn’t just food, it’s identity, community, and culture on a plate. And the rest of the country is starting to notice what we’ve known all along: #OmahaEatsDifferent.About Omaha Food MagazineFounded in 2010, Omaha Food Magazine is the region’s leading digital publication dedicated to telling the stories behind local food, restaurants, and culinary creators. Through social media, video production, and editorial storytelling, OFM connects thousands of readers and viewers to Omaha’s vibrant food scene.About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is an award-winning digital marketing and branding agency headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Known for its expertise in logo design, brand development, SEO, and digital storytelling, 316 helps small and mid-sized businesses grow through authentic strategy, powerful creative, and measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.