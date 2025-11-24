Priddy Spaces Signs Lease to Open Venture X Atlanta at The Battery

View from Venture X Atlanta Venture X Logo

New 17,000+ SF Flexible Workspace Coming to the Heart of The Battery Atlanta

The Battery is a world-class destination — business, lifestyle, entertainment — all in one place. We’re thrilled to bring the Venture X experience to such an iconic setting.” — Kevin Priddy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priddy Spaces has officially signed a lease to open Venture X Atlanta at The Battery, located at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, directly overlooking Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The new workspace will occupy the entire 4th floor, totaling over 17,000 square feet, marking Priddy Spaces’ exciting expansion into the metro Atlanta market with one of the most high-profile coworking locations in the region.The project will undergo a full, extensive buildout, transforming the space into an elevated, hospitality-driven coworking environment offering:- 80 private offices- A premium members’ café and lounge- Dedicated desk workspace- Three state-of-the-art meeting rooms- Spectacular views into Truist Park from the lounge and multiple private offices“Entering the Atlanta market is a major milestone for Priddy Spaces,” said Kevin Priddy, Founder & CEO of Priddy Spaces. “And doing it with a location literally next door to the Braves makes it even more exciting. The Battery is a world-class destination — business, lifestyle, entertainment — all in one place. We’re thrilled to bring the Venture X experience to such an iconic setting.”Priddy Spaces was represented in the transaction by Derek Baker and Jodi Selvey of Colliers International.“This new Venture X delivers the three most important features in commercial real estate: location, location, location,” said Derek Baker, Executive Managing Director, Colliers. “Its accessibility to major highways, unmatched walkability, and the energy of The Battery make this a premier coworking destination for metro Atlanta.”Construction is slated to begin soon, with the location expected to open in Summer of 2026.For more information about Venture X and membership opportunities, visit www.VentureX.com About Priddy SpacesPriddy Spaces is a hospitality-driven real estate operator specializing in flexible workspace solutions across multiple brands, including Venture X and Office Evolution. With a focus on premium design, community-focused environments, and exceptional service, Priddy Spaces provides inspiring professional spaces where businesses of all sizes can thrive.About Venture XVenture Xis a flexible coworking franchise providing upscale, modern workspaces for entrepreneurs, remote workers, small businesses, and enterprise teams. Built with a focus on design, hospitality, and community, Venture X delivers a professional environment where members can connect and grow. Venture X is part of Vast Coworking Group™, the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces and the third-largest network globally. For more information about Venture X visit www.venturex.com About Vast Coworking GroupVast Coworking Group™ is comprised of Venture X, Office Evolution, and Intelligent Office and specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. It is the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces and the third-largest network globally. An affiliated company of United Franchise Group™ (UFG), Vast Coworking Group was founded in 2023 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of UFG, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information, visit www.vastcoworking.com

