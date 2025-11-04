Priddy Spaces Signs Lease to Open Office Evolution Royal Palm Beach

Office Evolution Logo Office Evolution RPB Exterior

Expanding Flexible Workspace Options in Palm Beach County

Office Evolution has built a reputation for combining flexibility with professionalism, and Royal Palm Beach is the perfect next step in our expansion” — Giedre Priddy

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priddy Spaces has officially signed a lease to open Office Evolution Royal Palm Beach, located at 11700 Okeechobee Blvd. The new workspace will occupy the entire second floor, totaling 11,212 square feet, and marks a continued partnership between Priddy Spaces and building ownership led by Robert Camerlinck.The project will undergo a complete buildout of the second floor, transforming it into a modern, full-service coworking center featuring a members’ café and lounge, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, and 60 private offices designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and remote professionals.Once complete, this location will become the second Office Evolution in Palm Beach County and the fourth location operated by Priddy Spaces, a leading hospitality-driven workspace operator with a growing portfolio across Florida.“We’re thrilled to partner with Priddy Spaces to bring Office Evolution to Royal Palm Beach,” said Robert Camerlinck, property owner and development partner. “Their track record for creating vibrant, professional work environments makes them an ideal partner to elevate the building and deliver something truly valuable to the local business community.”“Office Evolution has built a reputation for combining flexibility with professionalism, and Royal Palm Beach is the perfect next step in our expansion,” said Giedre Priddy, Operating Partner at Priddy Spaces. “Our goal is to create a welcoming workspace that inspires productivity and connection, while supporting the growth of local businesses.”The new Office Evolution Royal Palm Beach location is expected to begin construction soon, with opening targeted for mid-2026.For more information on Office Evolution and membership opportunities, visit www.OfficeEvolution.com About Priddy SpacesPriddy Spaces is a Florida-based hospitality and real estate company that owns and operates multiple Vast Coworking brands, including Venture X and Office Evolution. Focused on creating premium, community-driven work environments, Priddy Spaces delivers exceptional experiences that empower professionals and businesses to thrive.About Vast Coworking GroupVast Coworking Group™ is comprised of Venture X, Office Evolution, and Intelligent Officeand specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. It is the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces and the third-largest network globally. An affiliated company of United Franchise Group™ (UFG), Vast Coworking Group was founded in 2023 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of UFG, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information, visit www.vastcoworking.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.