Venture X Announces Grand Opening of New Boca Raton Location Ribbon Cutting Celebration Set for Thursday, September 25

Venture X Boca Raton Lounge

Venture X, a premium flexible workspace brand, today announced the grand opening of its newest location in Boca Raton.

South Florida’s business community is thriving, and Boca Raton deserves a flexible workspace that matches its ambition” — Kevin Priddy

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venture X, a premium flexible workspace brand, today announced the grand opening of its newest location in Boca Raton. The community is invited to a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, September 25, from 5:00–8:00 PM, featuring tours, light bites and beverages, and networking with local business leaders.Designed for entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and growing teams, Venture X Boca Raton offers a modern, hospitality-driven workplace with private offices, dedicated desks, coworking memberships, enterprise suites, conference rooms, podcast studio, event space, phone booths, and 24/7 access, plus ultra-fast Wi-Fi, premium coffee/tea, on-site support, and ample parking. Flexible terms allow companies to scale up or down as business needs evolve.“South Florida’s business community is thriving, and Boca Raton deserves a flexible workspace that matches its ambition,” said Kevin R. Priddy, Co-Owner of Venture X Boca Raton.“ Our team is excited to deliver a polished, professional environment with five-star service that helps members win more business, collaborate, and grow.”“We’ve thoughtfully designed this location to feel inspiring the moment you walk in,” added Giedre Priddy, Co-Owner. “From beautifully furnished offices to concierge-style hospitality and curated events, Venture X Boca Raton is a place where professionals can do their best work—and enjoy coming to work again.”Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting DetailsDate: Thursday, September 25, 2025Time: 5:00–8:00 PM (Ribbon cutting at 5:30 PM)Location: Venture X Boca Raton, 1489 W Palmetto Park Rd, Suite 500, Boca Raton, FL 33486Program: Ribbon cutting, networking, craft refreshments, tours, and member spotlightsRSVP: Please reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venture-x-boca-raton-grand-opening-and-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-92525-tickets-1636718050749 Founding Member Perks: Attendees will have access to grand-opening promotions on private offices, coworking, and meeting room packages. Limited availability.About Venture XVenture X is a global, premium flexible workspace brand offering upscale coworking, private offices, meeting rooms, and event space for individuals and teams of all sizes. With a focus on hospitality, design, and community, Venture X provides the infrastructure and services modern companies need to thrive.General Inquiries & Tours:bocaraton.fl@venturex.com

