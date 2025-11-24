Leeds Press Announces: Author James E. Craig Publishes Beyond the Badge

Beyond the Badge: Leadership Lessons from a Life in Law Enforcement, written by James E. Craig, one of America’s most respected and influential leaders.

James E. Craig’s story is more than a record of leadership in law enforcement — it is a story of encouragement, conviction, and the power of principled service.” — Reuben Wanjala

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond the Badge is the compelling and deeply personal story of Chief James E. Craig, whose distinguished career began on the streets of Detroit in 1977—an origin that would come full circle decades later when he returned to lead his hometown police department through one of its most pivotal eras.Craig’s journey continued with formative years in the Los Angeles Police Department, where he refined a leadership style marked by accountability, strategic innovation, crime-reduction expertise, and genuine community engagement. His command roles in Portland and Cincinnati further shaped his approach, producing measurable improvements in public safety and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they served.In 2013, Craig returned to Detroit as Chief of Police during a time of municipal bankruptcy, strained resources, and historically low morale. His decisive leadership produced substantial reductions in crime, restored trust within the department, and reignited a sense of purpose among officers and civilians alike.Beyond policing, Craig’s commitment to public service propelled him into statewide political races for governor and U.S. Senate, and he now continues that mission with a run for Detroit Mayor. In this book, he shares, for the first time, the lessons, triumphs, trials, and defining moments that shaped his belief in principled leadership and the urgent need for integrity and vision in modern policing.Beyond the Badge offers readers profound insight into the internal realities of law enforcement, the complexities of leadership under pressure, and the enduring power of service grounded in character.Contact InformationTel # 313-598-3488Email # Jcconsulting89@gmail.com

