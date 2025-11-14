Leeds Press Corp Announces: Drs. Joseph and Cathy Banks Release New Books: Resilient and The Making of Me...

Drs. Joseph and Cathy Banks

Drs. Joseph and Cathy Banks—Resilient and The Making of Me—inspire the merging of faith, purpose, and growth for the next generation of leaders.

Drs. Joseph and Cathy Banks embody faith in action—leaders who merge purpose, business, and ministry to transform lives globally.” — Reuben Wanjala

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leeds Press Corp proudly announces the publication of two transformative new titles by Drs. Joseph and Cathy Banks—Resilient and The Making of Me —inspiring works that merge faith, purpose, and personal growth for today’s generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and believers.As a powerhouse couple in both ministry and business, Bishop Dr. Joseph L. Banks and Dr. Cathy S. Banks have spent over three decades teaching people how to integrate spiritual principles with practical life strategies. Through their books, ministry, and international leadership programs, they are helping readers and audiences alike discover how to rise above adversity, strengthen relationships, and lead with integrity.In Resilient, Bishop Joseph Banks shares his powerful testimony of perseverance and purpose—offering insight into how faith and endurance can transform trials into triumphs. From his years as a pastor, educator, and entrepreneur to his work mentoring leaders across continents, Bishop Banks challenges readers to rebuild from life’s hardest moments with courage and divine conviction.In The Making of Me, Dr. Cathy S. Banks delivers a deeply personal and empowering narrative of identity, self-discovery, and spiritual evolution. As an entrepreneur, CEO, educator, and philanthropist, Dr. Banks invites readers to embrace their authentic selves, overcome limitations, and walk confidently in their God-given calling. Her voice resonates with women seeking to rise as leaders—spiritually, professionally, and emotionally.“Our stories are not just testimonies—they’re blueprints,” says Dr. Cathy Banks. “We want readers to see that healing, growth, and success all begin with faith and resilience.”“Both books were written to remind believers that purpose often takes shape in the fire,” adds Bishop Banks. “We want to empower families, business leaders, and churches to stand firm and finish strong.”Together, Drs. Joseph and Cathy Banks lead an international ministry and educational movement spanning the United States, South Africa, Ghana, Liberia, and Mexico. Their combined mission is to bridge faith, business, and family—helping people live fulfilled lives grounded in biblical principles and leadership excellence.Leeds Press Corp celebrates the release of Resilient and The Making of Me as a defining moment in its mission to publish voices that inspire personal transformation, leadership development, and generational impact.About the AuthorsDrs. Joseph and Cathy Banks are global ministry leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and authors. Together, they have founded churches, schools, and leadership programs in the U.S. and abroad. Their teachings on faith, family, and business development continue to impact thousands worldwide. Married for over 30 years, they are the proud parents of their son, Kirkland Joseph Banks, a professional Baseball athlete.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.