Leeds Press Announces, Veteran Comedian Jonathan Slocumb’s Upcoming Book: THE F-WORD “FAILURE Ain’t Forever but FUNNY is”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran comedian, actor, and host Jonathan Slocumb is gearing up to release what promises to be his most impactful work yet: THE F-WORD – “FAILURE Ain’t Forever but FUNNY is.” In this highly anticipated book, Slocumb delivers powerful life lessons on how failure can redirect us toward destiny—infused with the wit and humor that have made him one of America’s most beloved “Clean Comedians.”Billed as the funniest book of the year, THE F-WORD blends comedy with inspiration, ensuring readers laugh out loud while uncovering timeless truths about resilience, perseverance, and success.Slocumb is no stranger to influence and impact. A proud Atlanta native, he has earned global recognition for his sharp wit, polished stage presence, and distinctive style. He is also one of the most sought-after MCs in the industry, having hosted corporate events, entertainment galas, and international showcases. Notably, he still holds the record as the longest-running main stage host of the ESSENCE Festival, commanding audiences for seven consecutive years.His career highlights include features in EBONY, Upscale Magazine, CNN, BET, Comedy Central, HLN, TV One, and The Tom Joyner Morning Show. On screen, he is remembered for standout roles in The Steve Harvey Show, Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (film), Netflix’s The Wonder Years, BET+’s Churchy, and numerous other productions across film, television, and stage.Beyond entertainment, Slocumb continues to inspire through his popular podcast, OGology, where he offers humor and heartfelt wisdom to help young men—and men seeking renewal—become what he calls “Original Gentlemen.” Extending his brand even further, Jonathan has launched his own signature cologne line, called DISTINQUISHED for poise, power, and presence.With THE F-WORD, Jonathan Slocumb expands his legacy as more than a comedian. He is a cultural voice, mentor, and advocate for dignity, excellence, and heritage—now bringing those values to the written page with humor, heart, and honesty.THE F-WORD – “FAILURE Ain’t Forever but FUNNY is” is set to release soon.

