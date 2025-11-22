CBP announces measures to facilitate upcoming Christmas, New Year’s 2026 holiday traffic at the Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas– As international travelers and local residents alike gear up to shop and visit family this holiday season, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations at the Laredo Port of Entry strongly encourages noncitizen travelers to plan ahead, apply for I-94 travel permits online as CBP prepares to implement measures to facilitate Christmas, New Year’s holiday traffic.

“Over the last few years we have observed an incremental increase in traffic and CBP management staff and frontline officers at Laredo Port of Entry plan accordingly to be able to facilitate these seasonal traffic increases while maintaining our enforcement posture,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “As we have consistently done during peak travel periods, we continue to advise the shoppers arriving from Mexico to avail themselves of time-saving facilitation measures such as filing and prepaying their tourist permit applications electronically via the CBP website.”

The Laredo Port of Entry strongly encourages travelers to apply for their tourist permits online via http://i94.cbp.dhs.gov. Travelers receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment online. To finalize the I-94 process, travelers must present themselves at a port of entry within seven days of their application to be interviewed by a CBP officer, submit biometric fingerscans and a photo is taken. The Laredo Port of Entry will extend front of the line privileges to travelers who submit their I-94 applications electronically and present their provisional I-94 permit receipt.

In addition, CBP in collaboration with the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo has implemented a Mobile Enrollment Center for issuance of I-94 tourist permits. The Mobile Enrollment Center has been available since Nov. 16 and will continue to remain available until 6 p.m. on January 24, 2026. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The Mobile Enrollment Center is located on the ground level of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo in Suite A490 across from the Old Navy store.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play (CBP BWT) so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis. CBP reminds the public that they may utilize the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge as an alternate route to avoid heavy traffic.

In addition, on an as-needed basis only, CBP may open additional lanes for local vehicular traffic in the former import lot below Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Also to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide.

