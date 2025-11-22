ICE Arrests Over 3,500 Criminal Illegal Aliens in Houston, including the Worst of the Worst Pedophiles, Gang Members, and Murderers

Among those arrested are an MS-13 gang member, multiple convicted pedophiles, and a criminal illegal alien convicted of kidnapping

WASHINGTON – This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 3,593 criminal illegal aliens in Houston, Texas alone during the six weeks of the Democrats’ shutdown, including pedophiles, gang members, and murderers.

“ICE officers are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats, but they refuse to bend the knee to threats of violence and lies from sanctuary activists and the mainstream media,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem we have the most secure border in American history and the days of illegal aliens breaking America’s laws with impunity are OVER.”

Among the worst of the worst arrested in the Houston area:

Leo Michel Acosta Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with an Interpol Red Notice in Mexico for aggravated intentional homicide.

Angel Gabriel Ramirez-Robles, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously removed TWICE and convicted of sexual assault of a child.

Ramiro Ricardo Maldonado-Trevino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and known MS-13 gang member, convicted of alien smuggling, who illegally entered the United States SIX TIMES.

Noi Ly, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, convicted of aggravated kidnapping, burglary, carrying a prohibited weapon, and theft.

Gustavo Chacha Cano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sex assault child.

Hector Eugenio Ramirez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual indecency with a child.

Filomin Palacios Godino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with an active warrant for illegal reentry, previously removed TWICE and convicted of sexual indecency with a child and driving while intoxicated.

Jose Angel Maldonado-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously removed TWICE, convicted of sex assault, driving while intoxicated, and illegal entry.

Hector Rubio-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously removed TWICE, convicted of indecent exposure, driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest.

Juan Antonio Hernandez-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously removed TWICE and convicted for sexual assault, battery, and two counts of illegal entry.

Brayan Jose Cruz-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for online solicitation of minor under 14.

Jose Luis Martinez Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of child under 14.

Milton Enrique Peralta-Robles, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for invasive visual recording bath/dress.

Adan Arrellano Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual indecency with a child and disorderly conduct.

Manuel Fonseca-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual indecency with a child.

Mariano Yanez Conejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of child.

Oscar Adrian Lucas-Paxtor, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual assault of a child 14-17.

Valentin Zamudio Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual indecency with a child.

Jose Luis Contreras Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for indecent assault.

Jonathan Eduardo Rangel-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and previously removed, convicted for online solicitation of a minor.

