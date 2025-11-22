DHS Issues Statement on Two Envelopes Mailed to Two Texas ICE Offices with Suspicious White Powder

ICE officers are experiencing an 8000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement after a white powdery substance was discovered in envelopes sent to two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, including the facility in Dallas, Texas where the September terror attack took place, as well as a bomb threat in August.

On Friday morning, an ICE officer at the Dallas facility opened an envelope addressed to “Dallas Field Office,” containing a white powdery substance. Out of precaution, a hazardous materials (hazmat) team was called to the facility. The Federal Protective Service (FPS) and Dallas Fire Department also responded. Following a shelter in place and inspection, the facility is returning to normal operations. A second envelope was also discovered at the ICE offices in Irving, Texas.

“On Friday morning, an ICE officer discovered a white powdery substance in an envelope addressed to the Dallas ICE facility. A second envelope with white powder was also found at the Irving ICE office. ICE staff called a hazmat team to investigate. There is no threat to the public and the matter is under investigation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This incident comes after the deadly terrorist attack in September and a bomb threat in August at the Dallas facility. Our ICE officers are facing a 1000% increase in assaults and an 8000% increase in death threats against them as they remove dangerous criminals from our communities. We call on politicians and activists to tone down their rhetoric before a law enforcement officer is killed.”

Every day, America’s brave ICE officers put their lives on the line to defend our homeland and keep Americans safe. In August, ICE responded to an incident at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City involving a white powder which was also found in ICE offices. Law enforcement has also seen an unprecedented surge in vehicle rammings against federal law enforcement.

Secretary Kristi Noem has been clear: Anyone who lays a hand on law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

