As Democrat Politicians Deny DHS is Targeting the Worst of the Worst, ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, and Other Violent Thugs

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON—Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes including aggravated sexual assault of a child, possession of obscene material of a minor, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. 

“As Democrat politicians try to bamboozle the American public and assert DHS law enforcement is not targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, our brave ICE law enforcement areputting their lives on the line to remove pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs from American neighborhoods,” said Assistant Tricia McLaughlin. “We are not going to allow these heinous criminals to terrorize innocent American children and families.” 

As Democrat politicians deny DHS is targeting and removing the worst of the worst, below are more examples of arrests ICE made across the country yesterday:

Guillermo Alberto Guevara-Serrano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County, Texas.

Rafi Fouad Tomeh, a criminal illegal alien from Syria, convicted for possession of obscene material of a minor in Los Angeles, California.

Orville C. Weir, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor in Broward County, Florida.

Andre Lubala, a criminal illegal alien from Congo, convicted for aggravated assault in Niota, Tennessee.

Alex Lopez-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in Austin, Texas.

