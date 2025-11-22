SAMOA CUSTOMS INTERCEPTS 1.4 KILOGRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN A TARGETED OPERATION . 22nd November 2025.

SAMOA, November 22 - [PRESS RELEASE]- Earlier today, Saturday 22nd November, 2025, the Ministry of Customs and Revenue through its Customs Service successfully intercepted a shipment containing 1.4kgs of methamphetamine.

The illicit drugs were discovered concealed within a box of frozen chicken in a shipment that arrived from American Samoa. The concealment method demonstrates the continued attempts by criminal syndicates to smuggle dangerous drugs into Samoa through seemingly ordinary goods.

Following the discovery, Customs Officers immediately secured the consignment and initiated standard Customs enforcement procedures. A male individual who imported the shipment was detained and has since been handed over to the Ministry of Police, Prison and Corrections Service, along with the prohibited substances, for further investigation and prosecution.

The Ministry acknowledges the vigilance and professionalism of frontline Customs officers, whose proactive risk-profiling and inspection efforts prevented these harmful substances from entering our communities.

Customs continues to strengthen its enforcement capabilities through enhanced intelligence-sharing, advanced inspection technologies, K9 Unit and close cooperation with national and international law enforcement partners. The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to protecting Samoa’s borders from illicit drugs and safeguarding the wellbeing of all Samoans.

