WEIGHTLIFTING FEDERATION OF SAMOA VISITS MINISTRY OF SPORTS AND RECREATION TO SHARE HISTORIC SUCCESS AND EXPRESS GRATITUDE AHEAD OF THE WORLD WEIGHTLIFTING CUP

SAMOA, November 18 - [PRESS RELEASE 19 November 2025] – The Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MSR) was privileged to receive a special visit from the Samoa Weightlifting Federation (SWF). The delegation, headed by SWF President Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork, met with the Honorable Minister Seuamuli Fasi Toma, Associate Minister Fiu Ponifasio Vasa, Chief Executive Officer Luatua Semi Epati and ministry officials to express their appreciation for the Government’s steadfast support of weightlifting in Samoa.

President Wallwork conveyed the Federation’s gratitude for the Government’s ongoing support, which has been instrumental in Samoa’s sporting achievements at major tournaments around the world. He also acknowledged the crucial role of continued support as Samoa prepares to host the World Weightlifting Cup next year—a milestone event for the nation and a significant undertaking for SWF. “We are grateful for the Government’s commitment and look forward to working together to ensure the success of this major international tournament,” President Wallwork stated.

Minister Seuamuli congratulated the SWF on their recent outstanding performance in Australia, where Samoan athletes set new world and Oceania records. The Minister commended the dedication and resilience of the coaches, management, and athletes, stating, “Your hard work and achievements make all Samoans proud. The Government deeply appreciates the commitment shown by your entire team, and we will continue to support your journey.”

The Minister also extended his best wishes to the SWF as they begin preparations for the 2025 World Weightlifting Cup. “Hosting this event is a tremendous honor and responsibility for Samoa. We are confident in your ability to rise to the challenge and we stand behind you as you prepare for this historic occasion,” said Minister Seuamuli.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation reaffirms its dedication to supporting all sporting organizations in Samoa and looks forward to a successful partnership with the Samoa Weightlifting Federation as the country prepares to welcome the world next year.

END

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation

November 20, 2025