PRIME MINISTER LAAULIALEMALIETOA ACKNOWLEDGES REACTIONS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND THE SAMOA OBSERVER FROM HIS PRESS CONFERENCES

SAMOA, November 20 - [PRESS STATEMENT 20th November 2025]- With great interest I have taken into the account the reactions to my decision to temporarily suspend “not ban” as widely reported, the Samoa Observer newspaper from attending my Press Conferences as well Press Conferences by Ministers of Cabinet.



To set the record straight, the freedom of the media in Samoa including the Samoa Observer to report accurate, factual and impartial stories is not compromised by the suspension.

Basically the justification to support the temporary suspension is to bring into account the Samoa Observer to practice what they preach which includes reporting factual, accurate and impartial articles with integrity and professionalism.



To that effect, in announcing the suspension Monday this week, a Press Conference with the media was Live Streamed on Government Platforms complimented by a Press Release which was subsequently circulated publicly reiterating the circumstances that prompted the suspension.



For the record, the recent infringements by the newspaper include invasion of my privacy and my rights as a citizen and Prime Minister when the Samoa Observer Editor with two female colleagues invaded my private home without invitation. They entered my property and despite being told by police at the gate, demanded an interview. This happened less than 10 minutes after I arrived home to reunite with my children and family after being away for 8 weeks for medical treatment.



Also while abroad, senior government officials were implicated in what is now labelled and verified as a “phantom meeting” that never happened between the officials and Deputy Prime Minister as reported by the newspaper.



A Press Release was issued to correct the unsubstantiated article. The officials were not contacted by the Samoa Observer to seek their comments to confirm or deny the report prior to issuing the misleading breaking news to the public.



A formal request was also sent to the Editor to publish the Press Release to correct the misreporting. But the newspaper failed to print the Press Release as requested and did not acknowledge their mistake through a correction, retraction or apology articulated by the JAWS Code of Ethics.



Moving forward, I have also taken note that Parliament had passed the Media Council Act 2015.



Prescribed in the Act is the establishment of a Media Council and a Media Code of Ethics was prepared.

Launched in 2017, the Code of Ethics prescribes a broader set of principles for journalists in Samoa with priority to serving the public interest, upholding media freedom, and adhering to professional standards.

The national media association of Samoa, JAWS, played a leading role in this development.



And I was recently told that JAWS is in the process of resurrecting the Media Council which is empowered by the Act to self-regulate the Media without any interference from Government. I welcome the JAWS initiative and looking forward to a successful outcome.



I pray that the temporary suspension will produce a fruitful way forward for not only the Samoa Observer but all other media outlets to maintain the highest standards of professionalism as prescribed in the Media Code of Ethics.



Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt

PRIME MINISTER OF SAMOA

November 20, 2025