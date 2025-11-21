Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Weapons Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a DC Public Schools officer witnessed the suspect approaching the victim and display a handgun in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The DCPS officer immediately detained the suspect until MPD's arrival. First District officers arrived and placed the suspect under arrest and recovered a handgun.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

CCN: 25176352

