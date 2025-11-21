Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who robbed a teenager at gunpoint in Northeast.
On Monday, August 12, 2024, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the victim was walking in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect produced a gun and demanded the victim’s ski mask and designer tennis shoes. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.
On Thursday, November 20, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Nyale Battles, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).
CCN: 24123692
