MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Carjacking and Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a carjacking and armed robbery.

Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Monday, October 20, 2025, at approximately 4:42 p.m., the victim was in the 500 block of 56th Street, Northeast, when two suspects approached him. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s property, which the victim surrendered, and the suspects fled. CCN 25162028

Carjacking: On Friday, October 24, 2025, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the victim was in his car when he stopped in the 4600 block of Brooks Street, Northeast. The suspect then approached the victim, pulled him out of his vehicle, and fled in the victim's vehicle. The victim's vehicle was later recovered. CCN 25162028

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, the suspect, a 15-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Armed Robbery (Gun).

The armed robbery remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

